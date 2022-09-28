Edible Arrangements® Sets Sights On Bringing Wow-Worthy Gifting To The Last Frontier, Targeting Multi-Unit Expansion in Alaska For The First Time

Read full article on original website
Related
tinybeans.com
A Holland America Alaska Cruise Should Be on Your Family’s Bucket List
Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.
KYUK
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
When the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were barreling toward western Alaska to unleash what turned out to be the region’s strongest storm in more than half a century, meteorologists knew what was coming. What they could not predict was the exact level and location of flooding – devastation that prompted a federal disaster declaration on Friday by President Joe Biden and a whirlwind Alaska tour over the weekend by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 29, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on an unusual Southeast troll season. Maggie Nelson of KUCB tells of growing pains for the kelp industry. And the special sport and subsistence fishery for Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast Tanner crab. opens...
kbbi.org
State wants to hear from Alaska seniors
Four years ago, when Alaska surveyed its 60-and-older population, seniors said their highest-priority issues were financial security and access to healthcare. Since 2018, that population has only continued to grow, testing the limits of the state’s eldercare services. Now, the state is conducting an updated survey to take stock of the highest-priority issues facing Alaska seniors today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Erosion from last week’s storm has left Hooper Bay without protective...
Smithonian
A Small Town in Alaska Is Home to the World’s First Hammer Museum
Imagine a hammer. Chances are the implement that comes to mind has a wooden handle—maybe rubber—leading to a metal head, with a claw in the back. You’ve got the picture? OK. Now forget it—because the 2,500 hammers (with another 8,000 in storage) at the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska, defy common knowledge.
akbizmag.com
Alternative Fuels Slowly Rolling into Alaska’s Trucking Fleets
Earlier this year, Alaska CNG received a Kenworth powered by compressed natural gas, which hauls North Slope gas to the utility’s customers. Earlier this year, Alaska CNG accepted delivery of a Kenworth T800 to haul compressed natural gas to customers in the Deadhorse area. The fuel doesn’t simply ride in the tanker trailer, though; compressed natural gas (CNG) powers the truck. Alaska CNG hopes to become a model for alternative energy in ground transport.
momcollective.com
Four things to try this Fall in Fairbanks, Alaska
People visit Alaska for the midnight sun and come in the winter for the Northern Lights, but what about everyone who lives there and gets to appreciate fall too?! We were lucky enough to spend three autumns in Fairbanks, stationed at Ft. Wainwright, and I loved all of them. Whether you’re at Eielson Airforce Base or Ft. Wainwright, here are 4 things to try this fall in Fairbanks, Alaska-
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
kinyradio.com
Alaska to receive $4.8 million in federal funding for safe student learning environments
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and Alaska is among the 50 states receiving the funding. The Stronger Connections grants aim to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments...
franchising.com
Phenix Salon Suites Signs Lease for New York Salon Location
Leading Salon Suite Concept Announces Three-Unit Deal for Long Island Market. September 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK - Phenix Salon Suites, the nation’s leading salon suite franchise turned international trailblazer, is continuing down a path of strategic growth in New York. The brand recently announced a three-unit agreement with Steve and Tina Davis in the Long Island area. The Davis’ also signed a lease for their first location, which will be situated within the Broadway Commons Mall at 358 N Broadway Suite 875A/875B, Hicksville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
Alaska delegation applauds President Joe Biden on Western Alaska disaster cost share
Washington, DC (KINY) - The Alaska delegation is applauding the announcement of a 100% federal cost share for the Western Alaska disaster. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have welcomed an announcement that President Biden has approved the State of Alaska’s request to waive the state’s cost share for individual and public assistance for recovery efforts from the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska.
alaskalandmine.com
World Central Kitchen comes to aid of Western Alaska storm victims, first time in Alaska
Staff from the World Central Kitchen arrived in Alaska on September 17, just as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were hitting Western Alaska. It was the non-profit organization’s first time in the state. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, World Central Kitchen’s primary mission is to provide hot meals for victims of disasters.
alaskapublic.org
Study links lack of running water to prevalence of ear infections among rural Alaska children
Bering Strait region children in households without running water are much more likely to get middle-ear infections, a newly published study confirmed. Data from screenings of more than 1,600 schoolchildren in various communities in that part of western Alaska found that lack of running water – a chronic problem in rural Alaska – corresponded to a 53% higher rate of middle-ear infections, the study found. Young children, 3 to 6 years old, were most at risk, the study found.
Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
kinyradio.com
Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects. Despite the importance of the upcoming vote, political donors...
alaskasnewssource.com
All-women crew fights fires, gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, the National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all over...
alaskasnewssource.com
September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: The Alaska Beer Broads
The Last Frontier is known for its appreciative beer subculture. The craft has been honored here and its processes mimicked in garages and storefronts alike. Alaska Beer Broads is an all-female, Alaska-based group consisting of beer enthusiasts from all over the state who connect and meet up at beer events to support local businesses and talk beer. D’Lany Nichols is their creator, and between podcasting, event coordination, taste tasting and leading the group, she always has her toes dipped into the local scene, expanding her expertise and celebrating the established culture.
Comments / 0