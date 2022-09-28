Global Green Cement Market to be Driven by the Growing Efforts to Reduce the Carbon Footprint in the Construction Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market to be Driven by the Rising Application of the Product in the Construction Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Price, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chlorinated polyethylene market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the...
Global Biogas Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period 2022-2027, propelled by increased use of Biomethane in the vehicle fuel segment
The “Global Biogas Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027″ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Global Biogas Market assessing the market based on its segments, including feedstock, application, and major regions. Biogas Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast. Get...
Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global wireless sensor network market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like components, sensor type, connectivity, end-use, and major regions. The...
Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market to be Driven by the Increasing Sales of Passenger Automobiles in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive electronic control unit market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, vehicle types, technologies, and major regions.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
India Vinyl Flooring Market to be Driven by the Robust Development of Commercial and Residential Buildings in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Vinyl Flooring Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India vinyl flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sectors, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market to be Driven by the Rising Investments in the Medical Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of global 3D printing in healthcare market assessing the market based on its segments like technology, material, type, and major regions. The report tracks the...
Global Sleepwear Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Comfortable Clothes in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sleepwear Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sleepwear market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest...
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8% Between 2022-2027
The ‘Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like voltage, industries, applications, and major regions. The report...
Global Cloud Gaming Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Smart Devices Compatible with the Cloud Gaming Apps in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cloud Gaming Market Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, assessing the market based on its segments like device types, solution types, gamer types, and major regions. The report tracks the...
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Witness a Healthy Growth of US$ 16.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% – MarketsandMarkets™ Report
“Browse 294 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 269 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) The...
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market 2028 : Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Highest Revenue growth during Forecast Period
The global plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding extreme environmental damage occurring because of high levels of plastic consumption across the globe is driving market revenue growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding conversion of plastic to fuel is expected to boost market growth in the near future.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Global Cardiovascular Stents Market to be Driven by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases during the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cardiovascular Stents Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the cardiovascular stents market, assessing the market based on its segments like procedure type, stent type, material, disease indication, end users and regional analysis, among others.
Hydrogen could ‘nearly double’ cost of heating a home compared with gas
Ministers’ plans to pin the UK’s energy hopes on hydrogen could nearly double the cost of heating a home by the end of the decade compared with natural gas, research has shown. Using hydrogen for home heating could prove much a more expensive option than natural gas, according...
Global Colour Cosmetics Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Personal Care and Beauty Products in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global colour cosmetics market, assessing the market based on its segments like target markets, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in...
Pepsi wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, Pepsi's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
U.S. beef industry’s better genetics reduce carbon emissions
“General genetic improvement in the North American beef herd is doing a good job of improving emissions intensity. Improving profitability and production efficiency through genetic selection is doing a good job for the carbon footprint of beef,” explained John Crowley, a consultant with AbacusBio Ltd. Crowley was a featured speaker during the 2022 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Symposium June 2 in Las Cruces, N.M.
