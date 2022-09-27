Read full article on original website
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
Why the Evolution of Technology Hasn't Truly Improved Digital Learning
Technology isn't the answer, it's a medium to provide scalable individualized instruction. The biggest flaw is our lack of experience and skill in designing individualized instruction.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
3printr.com
DB Schenker drives digital innovation for supply chains
In pilot projects, DB Schenker, a specialist for land transport, air and sea freight as well as a provider of comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management, has successfully tested the virtual warehouse, which is aimed at customers from the mechanical engineering, automotive and rail transport markets. This involved producing parts such as handles, trim and housings on demand close to the customer. Without pre-production and warehousing, on-demand production reduces capital commitment costs. The new Schenker service with virtual warehouse is now being offered to a large number of customers worldwide.
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Introduces Configure, Price, Quote Solution to Help Organizations Accelerate and Simplify the Sales Process
The new solution brings efficiency to the sales quote process and increases buyer satisfaction with a better purchase experience. To help organizations grow sales and deliver a seamless buying experience for customers, Oracle NetSuite announced NetSuite CPQ. NetSuite CPQ helps organizations enable sales teams to quickly configure, price, and quote (CPQ) complex products with complete accuracy and reliability, directly in NetSuite.
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
daystech.org
Nextech AR Launches Upgrades For E-commerce SaaS Platform
Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and main supplier of augmented actuality (“AR”) expertise applied sciences and 3D mannequin providers is happy to announce it has launched main upgrades and options to its SaaS ARitize Decorator product for e-commerce. ARitize 3D makes use of revolutionary AI expertise to create high-quality 3D fashions at scale for the most important prime e-commerce market. ARitize Decorator could be seamlessly built-in onto any e-commerce web site appearing as a software program extension to Nextech’s ARitize 3D platform.. The Decorator works with ARitize 3D to show these fashions into experiences by contextualizing their significance within the e-commerce journey.
foodlogistics.com
IoT Trailer Monitoring Ensures Food Safety in the Cold Chain
EROAD introduced CoreHub Xtreme, a next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) trailer monitoring and control gateway designed for supply chain assurance and optimized fleet efficiency for cold chain transportation. The CoreHub Xtreme delivers real-time data from all connected assets into a single platform to boost driver safety and fleet health. “Our...
