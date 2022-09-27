Read full article on original website
The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.
Live Pumpkin Carvers Promise to Delight at Holland Fall Fest 2022
Downtown Holland embraces all things fall on October 7 & 8, with harvest decorations, an artisan market, family activities, and LIVE professional pumpkin carvers. And it’s just one of the many cool fall festivals happening in West Michigan this year!
Roller rink under fire after hosting exclusive homecoming dance with predominately white schools
A West Michigan roller rink is fighting discrimination accusations, after it hosted an invite-only homecoming dance with predominantly white schools. The private business insists school demographics didn't play a role in their decisions regarding the event. Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink welcomed in teens from 11 area high schools over...
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
Lake Burger Tavern
Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Freeze warnings, frost advisories for over half of Lower Michigan
A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning for part of southwest Lower Michigan and the northern part of the Saginaw Valley. A freeze warning is in effect for northern Lower Michigan for late tonight and Thursday morning. The map below shows the frost advisory in tan and the...
Lt. Gov Gilchrist: 'We're paying close attention to what's going on in Muskegon Heights'
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Lt. Governor is weighing in on concerns at Muskegon Heights Public Schools after school leaders held multiple meetings to address staffing issues and others concerns. Teachers and parents have taken issue with teacher shortages and a lack of transparency and communication within the district. During...
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
Muskegon Heights hosts special meeting after community voices concerns in school system
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A crowd of parents, students and community activists gathered in front of Muskegon Heights High School Monday evening to protest what they viewed as a lack of transparency from the school district. Tuesday night, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System and Muskegon Heights Public Schools...
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
State looking into Muskegon Heights Public Schools concerns
Muskegon Heights is hosting a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss these concerns. Parents and teachers say there's staffing shortages and a lack of resources.
Summer Internship Experience
This summer, I spent ten weeks at UScellular, where I was able to work and live in Downtown Chicago, Illinois. I was a Marketing Strategy intern, and this experience will stick with me as I take my first career steps. The summer between your junior and senior year is a great time for an internship; I felt that this summer gave me new tools and a lens I would not have had without the internship experience.
