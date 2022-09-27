ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
swmichigandining.com

Lake Burger Tavern

Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
KALAMAZOO, MI
hope.edu

Summer Internship Experience

This summer, I spent ten weeks at UScellular, where I was able to work and live in Downtown Chicago, Illinois. I was a Marketing Strategy intern, and this experience will stick with me as I take my first career steps. The summer between your junior and senior year is a great time for an internship; I felt that this summer gave me new tools and a lens I would not have had without the internship experience.
HOLLAND, MI

