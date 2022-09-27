The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are all inactive this week.

