Many of us don't make it out of our own childhoods unscathed (who does, really?), and — for better or worse — those experiences shape us. As parents, we all want the best for our kids... and it can amplify those feelings if you went through things when you were younger that made you believe you weren't good enough or would never go anywhere in life. It's probably made you painfully aware of how important it is to develop a healthy mindset at a young age. When kids discover what works for them to improve upon their skills, they feel more empowered and confident. When they understand the concept that when they put their mind to something, they can do anything, they feel encouraged and excited about their potential. That's what we want for them. So how do you do that, exactly? By implementing a growth mindset for kids.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO