"I don't see why I should have to pay for her stuff" Man refuses to spend money on wife because she doesn't work
Should a person spend money on their unemployed partner?. Managing money is a major issue in a marriage when people involved have different views. The couple should decide whether they want to maintain separate accounts and contribute equally to the household or join the income and handle it as one.
NBC Connecticut
Want to Raise Strong, Resilient Kids? Create ‘Nurturing Routines,' Says Parenting Expert—Here's How
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
KIDS・
Phys.org
Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us. It can be difficult to meet people without the...
sciencealert.com
Why Do We Laugh? New Study Suggests It May Be a Survival Strategy
A woman in labor is having a terrible time and suddenly shouts out: "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," says the doctor. "These are just contractions." Until now, several theories have sought to explain what makes something funny enough to make us laugh. These include transgression (something forbidden), puncturing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
qhubonews.com
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
The Bump Blog
What TikTok’s “Scrunchy Moms” Want You to Know
Sometimes parenting TikTok can be a little overwhelming. Arguments over parenting styles brew in the comments while drama breaks out between users who go back and forth on the “right way” to raise a child. Amid all the chaos and extremes, it’s refreshing to see the concept of the “scrunchy mom” trending again.
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
What’s A Growth Mindset For Kids, & Why Is It So Important? Psychologists Break It Down
Many of us don't make it out of our own childhoods unscathed (who does, really?), and — for better or worse — those experiences shape us. As parents, we all want the best for our kids... and it can amplify those feelings if you went through things when you were younger that made you believe you weren't good enough or would never go anywhere in life. It's probably made you painfully aware of how important it is to develop a healthy mindset at a young age. When kids discover what works for them to improve upon their skills, they feel more empowered and confident. When they understand the concept that when they put their mind to something, they can do anything, they feel encouraged and excited about their potential. That's what we want for them. So how do you do that, exactly? By implementing a growth mindset for kids.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Think You Talk Too Much? New Research Suggests Otherwise
People have a reticence bias, incorrectly believing they should talk less in conversations with strangers to be better liked. Researchers assigned people to talk 30%, 40%, 50%, 60%, or 70% of the time in a conversation and found people who talked more were liked more. This is just one of...
psychologytoday.com
Losing and Learning to Let Go
With many decisions, there are two primary outcomes. Winning and losing. Losses, especially significant losses of loved ones, challenge our sense of meaning and create significant grief, suffering, and pain. Overcoming losses requires a combination of time, distance, remembrance, and letting go. We spend so much time thinking about what...
