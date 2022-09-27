ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Why Do We Laugh? New Study Suggests It May Be a Survival Strategy

A woman in labor is having a terrible time and suddenly shouts out: "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," says the doctor. "These are just contractions." Until now, several theories have sought to explain what makes something funny enough to make us laugh. These include transgression (something forbidden), puncturing...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychological Science
qhubonews.com

Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?

There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Bump Blog

What TikTok’s “Scrunchy Moms” Want You to Know

Sometimes parenting TikTok can be a little overwhelming. Arguments over parenting styles brew in the comments while drama breaks out between users who go back and forth on the “right way” to raise a child. Amid all the chaos and extremes, it’s refreshing to see the concept of the “scrunchy mom” trending again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Letting Go

Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scary Mommy

What’s A Growth Mindset For Kids, & Why Is It So Important? Psychologists Break It Down

Many of us don't make it out of our own childhoods unscathed (who does, really?), and — for better or worse — those experiences shape us. As parents, we all want the best for our kids... and it can amplify those feelings if you went through things when you were younger that made you believe you weren't good enough or would never go anywhere in life. It's probably made you painfully aware of how important it is to develop a healthy mindset at a young age. When kids discover what works for them to improve upon their skills, they feel more empowered and confident. When they understand the concept that when they put their mind to something, they can do anything, they feel encouraged and excited about their potential. That's what we want for them. So how do you do that, exactly? By implementing a growth mindset for kids.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
psychologytoday.com

Think You Talk Too Much? New Research Suggests Otherwise

People have a reticence bias, incorrectly believing they should talk less in conversations with strangers to be better liked. Researchers assigned people to talk 30%, 40%, 50%, 60%, or 70% of the time in a conversation and found people who talked more were liked more. This is just one of...
psychologytoday.com

Losing and Learning to Let Go

With many decisions, there are two primary outcomes. Winning and losing. Losses, especially significant losses of loved ones, challenge our sense of meaning and create significant grief, suffering, and pain. Overcoming losses requires a combination of time, distance, remembrance, and letting go. We spend so much time thinking about what...
VIKTOR FRANKL

Comments / 0

Community Policy