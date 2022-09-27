Read full article on original website
educause.edu
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: 7 Areas for Enhancing Digital Learning
This article reflects on current practices and directions for digital transformation through a framework that supports the strategic responses and structural changes that higher education institutions could implement to enhance digital teaching and learning. Higher education is in the era of digital transformation (Dx). Learning technologies and digital platforms are...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Why the Evolution of Technology Hasn't Truly Improved Digital Learning
Technology isn't the answer, it's a medium to provide scalable individualized instruction. The biggest flaw is our lack of experience and skill in designing individualized instruction.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
The Analog Embrace: How Some Experiences Are Surviving the Digital Age
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Zeroes and ones were promised to be the future, with digital media taking over in several ways. But the transition hasn't been the smoothest, and in some situations, customers are returning to analog experiences in search of something more tangible.
msn.com
AI-powered Robots Have Become Nice To Necessity For Warehousing Automation
Robots have come a long way from their origination to today where they are capable of doing almost any task. Robotics technology has changed the picture of the current world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way, and now robots are more evolved than ever. AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence are defined as the way in which machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks.
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
u.today
Ethanim Network Formally Entered the Metaverse AR Field, Redefining People, Space and Applications
On September 28, Ethanim Network's new official website was officially launched with the core theme of metaverse AR applications, presenting Ethanim Network's ambition to redefine people, space and applications through the underlying blockchain technology. As a comprehensive solution for metaverse from the decentralized bottom layer to the XR application performance layer, Ethanim Network will build a rich and prosperous, open and free, compatible and interoperable metaverse ecology, become the infrastructure and entrance of metaverse, and let Web3.0 and metaverse AR achieve further integration.
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Introduces Configure, Price, Quote Solution to Help Organizations Accelerate and Simplify the Sales Process
The new solution brings efficiency to the sales quote process and increases buyer satisfaction with a better purchase experience. To help organizations grow sales and deliver a seamless buying experience for customers, Oracle NetSuite announced NetSuite CPQ. NetSuite CPQ helps organizations enable sales teams to quickly configure, price, and quote (CPQ) complex products with complete accuracy and reliability, directly in NetSuite.
foodlogistics.com
IoT Trailer Monitoring Ensures Food Safety in the Cold Chain
EROAD introduced CoreHub Xtreme, a next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) trailer monitoring and control gateway designed for supply chain assurance and optimized fleet efficiency for cold chain transportation. The CoreHub Xtreme delivers real-time data from all connected assets into a single platform to boost driver safety and fleet health. “Our...
knowtechie.com
Where can augmented reality be used?
Augmented reality (AR) is a relatively new concept, but it’s a field of technology that is expanding rapidly. Augmented Reality Design can benefit multiple industries, and we’ll discuss this in more detail below. First, let’s cover what AR is. What is augmented reality?. Augmented reality is often...
themarketperiodical.com
Open Metaverses: The Future of Digital Nation States
The widespread adoption of the metaverse was never going to happen overnight. However, recent data indicate that acceptance of these new digital worlds is undoubtedly occurring worldwide and at an increasing rate year on year. This is evidenced by the nearly tenfold increase in metaverse users from the beginning of 2020 to late 2021, as well as recent estimates that one in every four people will be using the metaverse for at least an hour per day by 2026.
Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
