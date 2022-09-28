Read full article on original website
David Cooper Knight
David Cooper Knight died at home surrounded by his family September 18, 2022 in Elko, Nevada after a 16 year battle with cancer. He was born October 24, 1954 in Prescott, Arizona to Robert L. Knight and Madelon D. Knight. He was a graduate of Prescott High School where he...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give a talk on the Bats of the World. This talk will include photos and natural histories of various species from around the world and is suitable for all ages.
Riverton honors Hometown Hero
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Winer, Lady Indians move to 5th in Fallon
FALLON — What a difference one player, one day cane make. After being without the score Monday of junior Katharine Winer — who withdrew from Lowry’s tournament with a migraine — the Elko girls golf team moved from eighth to fifth and improved its score from a 501 to a 468 on Tuesday in Fallon’s tourney.
Shots fired into Elko businesses
ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 and 11 p.m. Surveillance video from two of the incidents...
Lady Spartans improve to 5th with season-low 471
WINNEMUCCA — On Monday, the Spring Creek girls golf team played its best round of the season. In the fifth Division 3A Norths tournament of the year, the Lady Spartans matched their best finish — opening the season with a fifth-place effort in their home tourney — shooting a season-low 471 during Lowry’s event, in Winnemucca.
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Crime spree suspect held in Elko jail on $120,000 bail
ELKO – A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail. Bail was listed at $120,000 for Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He faces local charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Deputy resigns, internal investigation continues
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted of two out of four charges including sexual assault and battery has resigned. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery in a verdict issued Aug. 30. The jury returned no decision on a second sexual assault charge from six years earlier, or a charge of sale or transportation of a controlled substance.
Ryndon VFD prevents spread of fire
ELKO — Ryndon volunteer firefighters on Monday extinguished a vehicle fire off Interstate 80 that started to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District said the quick actions of Ryndon VFD and Station 21 prevented the vehicle fire from extending into the wildland and threatening homes. “Great job...
Spartans beat Indians on PK
ELKO — In the first meeting of the season between the Spring Creek and Elko boys soccer teams, the game boiled down a penalty kick. According to head coach Forest Knotts, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead “around the 55th minute.”. Junior Kendrick Lee knocked home the PK,...
Man accused of lewdness with child
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of lewdness with a child. Deputies were called to a “possible sexual assault” at a residence on Licht Parkway. They determined that Carl S. Bonner, 33, was accused of being in a bedroom with a female relative younger than 10 and telling her to “show me your private parts.”
Lady Spartans split league openers
SPRING CREEK — In its Division 3A North-East openers, the Spring Creek volleyball team came away with a lopsided win and a slim loss. On Friday, the Lady Spartans blew through Fernley in straight sets. But, the home stand was split with a five-set loss Saturday to Dayton. Versus...
Elko's charter school posts high test scores
ELKO – Elko charter school officials who plan to go out for bid again in January for a new facility are excited about latest Nevada Report Card test scores that they can show as they promote the construction project to potential donors. The Nevada Department of Education’s recently released...
Elko District Court
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 16Caden Lynn McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to pay $5,595.70 restitution to the victims.
kslnewsradio.com
Nevada police searching for suspect who fired into at least three buildings
ELKO, Nev. — Nevada authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in helping identify an individual or individuals who reportedly fired shots into at least three different businesses. Elko Police say the incident happened Monday night between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time. Police say surveillance footage from...
Elko CIty Council OK with hiking room tax to 15% for ECVA
ELKO – Elko City Council voted to increase the lodging tax from 14% to 15% to help raise money for the Elko Convention & Visitors Center to make a balloon payment coming due in 2026 for the conference center. There will be two readings of the ordinance before action...
School board triples mileage payments for rural parents
ELKO – Rural parents in the Elko County School District who drive their children to school because bus transportation is not economically feasible will see a surge in their mileage reimbursement rate. School trustees voted to boost the rate from 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20...
2news.com
Police in Elko looking for suspect(s) in alleged shots fired incident
The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, September 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 pm and 11:00 pm. Surveillance video from two of the incidents shows a...
Letter: 'Mental' health not all that's at stake
I just read the article about rural mental health. I have a suggestion. Instead of creating yet another study or providing all these specialist to rural areas for "mental" health, perhaps provide more competent and caring specialists in other areas including primary care physicians for those of us in rural areas and more especially senior citizens.
