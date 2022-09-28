ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowienewsonline.com

Montague County SO ‘Night Out’ activities

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas invites everyone to attend the third annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Montague on the courthouse square. National Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership and allows an opportunity for the groups to interact on a more personal level. Thomas said this will be a family event that includes a free meal of a chopped barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink. Activities will include an inflatable BB gun range, door prizes, a bounce house, face painting, free popcorn and more.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Bowie, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million

The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
newschannel6now.com

New Channel 6 experiences signal issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has been experiencing a few signal issues across the area and we wanted to explain to residents why. According to our General Manager, Richard Haddox, KAUZ’s primary transmitter recently experienced a catastrophic failure. Our engineers are working to restore service as...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Volleyball Roundup

The Nocona Lady Indians beat Wichita Falls on Friday night before the football game. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Coyotes 3-1 in a match Nocona controlled for most of the time. Nocona won the first set in dominating fashion 25-13. The second set was a lot closer, but the...
NOCONA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Bread#Wine Glass#Horse#Carriage#Fiddle#Chicken Bread Days#People S Choice Awards#The Sip Stroll#Community Development#The Bowie Edc Offices#101 E Pecan Street#Bowie News
newschannel6now.com

WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District says school will continue as normal at McNiel Middle School and Fowler Elementary School, even though both buildings are currently without power. The WFISD posted to Facebook, saying power is out at both schools. “All students are safe, and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
texomashomepage.com

Semi-truck fire on Central Freeway causes traffic jam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are working to control a blaze after a semi-truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon on Central Freeway. The call came in around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that a semi-truck was on fire on Central Freeway...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Football Roundup

The Nocona Indians were able to hang on to win their triennial homecoming game against Valley View on Friday. The Indians won 37-34 against the Eagles in a game that featured a furious comeback from Valley View. In the previous two seasons, two of Nocona’s three wins have come against...
NOCONA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy