Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas invites everyone to attend the third annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Montague on the courthouse square. National Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership and allows an opportunity for the groups to interact on a more personal level. Thomas said this will be a family event that includes a free meal of a chopped barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink. Activities will include an inflatable BB gun range, door prizes, a bounce house, face painting, free popcorn and more.

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO