Montague County SO ‘Night Out’ activities
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas invites everyone to attend the third annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Montague on the courthouse square. National Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership and allows an opportunity for the groups to interact on a more personal level. Thomas said this will be a family event that includes a free meal of a chopped barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink. Activities will include an inflatable BB gun range, door prizes, a bounce house, face painting, free popcorn and more.
Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
New Channel 6 experiences signal issues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has been experiencing a few signal issues across the area and we wanted to explain to residents why. According to our General Manager, Richard Haddox, KAUZ’s primary transmitter recently experienced a catastrophic failure. Our engineers are working to restore service as...
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians beat Wichita Falls on Friday night before the football game. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Coyotes 3-1 in a match Nocona controlled for most of the time. Nocona won the first set in dominating fashion 25-13. The second set was a lot closer, but the...
Pickup flipped in Wichita Falls pin-in crash
We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates.
Power outage affects area around Memorial Stadium
The power to the area of town around Memorial Stadium was shut off for a short period of time Monday afternoon due to a contractor error.
WFISD: Power outage affects multiple schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District says school will continue as normal at McNiel Middle School and Fowler Elementary School, even though both buildings are currently without power. The WFISD posted to Facebook, saying power is out at both schools. “All students are safe, and...
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
Video: wanted man tries to escape by diving into Lake Worth; fisherman helps save him
A suspected car thief is locked up after being caught by Fort Worth and Lake Worth police Tuesday – with a little help from a fisherman.
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen’s death
Lermont Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont “did real good in life” and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black,...
Semi-truck fire on Central Freeway causes traffic jam
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are working to control a blaze after a semi-truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon on Central Freeway. The call came in around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that a semi-truck was on fire on Central Freeway...
Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Football Roundup
The Nocona Indians were able to hang on to win their triennial homecoming game against Valley View on Friday. The Indians won 37-34 against the Eagles in a game that featured a furious comeback from Valley View. In the previous two seasons, two of Nocona’s three wins have come against...
Archer City ISD placed on lockdown after possible shots heard in the area
ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City ISD was placed under lockdown after reports of possible shots were heard behind the school. The Archer City ISD campus was placed under lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, when law enforcement responded to reports of possible shots fired in the area.
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
