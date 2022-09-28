DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...

