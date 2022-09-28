Read full article on original website
The Community News
AHS freshman teams blank Saginaw
Both Aledo freshman football teams defeated the Saginal Rough Riders last week in gridiron action. Kaden Winkfield 39 yard TD run. Lawson Stewart 2 yard TD run. Forced fumble by Casen Miller, Anthony Rivas with the fumble recovery in the end zone. Lincoln Tubbs 27 yard pass to Charles Hibbler...
bowienewsonline.com
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians beat Wichita Falls on Friday night before the football game. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Coyotes 3-1 in a match Nocona controlled for most of the time. Nocona won the first set in dominating fashion 25-13. The second set was a lot closer, but the...
bowienewsonline.com
bowienewsonline.com
Dr. Mary Ruth Howard, Ph.D.
NOCONA – Mary Ruth Howard, 84, died on Sept. 23, 2022 at Grace Care Center in Nocona. A private service will take place at a later date. She was born to Clyde and Lurline Howard on Feb. 15, 1938 in Farris, OK. She finished high school in Gainesville and graduated from North Texas State College, now the University of North Texas, with a bachelor degree. She went on to receive a doctor of philosophy in education. She also studied in Spain.
blackchronicle.com
COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas
DALLAS – The variety of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are nonetheless fairly low, although. There have been 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the very...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton
A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A. On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
bowienewsonline.com
Chicken & Bread Days ready to welcome fall this weekend
Bowie welcomes fall this weekend as the 27th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival fills downtown with fun and games. Festival host, Bowie Community Development Board, invites everyone to come out and enjoy a “chicken, picking, fiddling, fun time” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Sip and...
bowienewsonline.com
Montague County SO ‘Night Out’ activities
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas invites everyone to attend the third annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Montague on the courthouse square. National Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership and allows an opportunity for the groups to interact on a more personal level. Thomas said this will be a family event that includes a free meal of a chopped barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink. Activities will include an inflatable BB gun range, door prizes, a bounce house, face painting, free popcorn and more.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
bowienewsonline.com
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
newschannel6now.com
Jack Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near U.S. 281
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday in a grassy area near South U.S. 281. Police said they received a call about the body around 9:50 a.m. Officers arrived and identified the deceased as 26-year-old Nancy Smith of Jacksboro. Smith’s body...
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
Video: wanted man tries to escape by diving into Lake Worth; fisherman helps save him
A suspected car thief is locked up after being caught by Fort Worth and Lake Worth police Tuesday – with a little help from a fisherman.
