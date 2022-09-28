NOCONA – Mary Ruth Howard, 84, died on Sept. 23, 2022 at Grace Care Center in Nocona. A private service will take place at a later date. She was born to Clyde and Lurline Howard on Feb. 15, 1938 in Farris, OK. She finished high school in Gainesville and graduated from North Texas State College, now the University of North Texas, with a bachelor degree. She went on to receive a doctor of philosophy in education. She also studied in Spain.

