Chicken & Bread Days ready to welcome fall this weekend
Bowie welcomes fall this weekend as the 27th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival fills downtown with fun and games. Festival host, Bowie Community Development Board, invites everyone to come out and enjoy a “chicken, picking, fiddling, fun time” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Sip and...
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
Body found and identified in Jacksboro
JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
Pickup flipped in Wichita Falls pin-in crash
We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates.
Trinity Noland arrested again
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who has faced charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery has been arrested for the second time in about a month. Trinity Noland’s latest arrests are for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Noland, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday, September 28, 2022, on Martin Luther Kind Blvd.
Archer City ISD placed on lockdown after possible shots heard in the area
ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City ISD was placed under lockdown after reports of possible shots were heard behind the school. The Archer City ISD campus was placed under lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, when law enforcement responded to reports of possible shots fired in the area.
Semi-truck fire on Central Freeway causes traffic jam
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are working to control a blaze after a semi-truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon on Central Freeway. The call came in around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that a semi-truck was on fire on Central Freeway...
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.
Dr. Mary Ruth Howard, Ph.D.
NOCONA – Mary Ruth Howard, 84, died on Sept. 23, 2022 at Grace Care Center in Nocona. A private service will take place at a later date. She was born to Clyde and Lurline Howard on Feb. 15, 1938 in Farris, OK. She finished high school in Gainesville and graduated from North Texas State College, now the University of North Texas, with a bachelor degree. She went on to receive a doctor of philosophy in education. She also studied in Spain.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Silver Alert canceled
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man out of Jefferson County. Larry Carfield is 84-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at JW’s Truck Stop on OK-70 and US 81. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored...
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen’s death
Lermont Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont “did real good in life” and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black,...
Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
Video: wanted man tries to escape by diving into Lake Worth; fisherman helps save him
A suspected car thief is locked up after being caught by Fort Worth and Lake Worth police Tuesday – with a little help from a fisherman.
Jailer stabbed by inmate in Marshall Co.
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -Two inmates at the Marshall County Jail are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a jailer during an escape attempt. Sheriff Donald Yow said Kevin Henry and William Hollers attacked two jail guards on Tuesday, stabbing one of them in the back of the...
