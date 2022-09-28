Read full article on original website
Forestburg boys beat Gold-Burg 53-47; Prairie Valley loses to Midway
The Forestburg Longhorns picked up their first district win in three season by beating Gold-Burg at home on Friday. The Longhorns turned things around in the second half in order to win 53-47 against the Bears. Both teams headed into the game looking for its first district win. Both had...
Forestburg Boys Interview
Lady Horns come back from 14 points to win; Nocona starts district with win
The Forestburg Lady Horns came back from a double-digit halftime deficit against Gold-Burg on Friday to pick up their first district win of the season. The Lady Horns squeaked out a 39-38 win against the Lady Bears. Both teams had faced tough teams to start off district play so far...
Max Jordan
LEAGUE CITY, TX – Max Jordan, 90, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022 in League City. A celebration of life was at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Cathedral of Praise (COP) church in Houston. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Newport Cemetery in Bowie.
Larry Gordon May
HURST – Larry Gordon May, 63, died on Jan. 3, 2023. A graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. at Salona Cemetery with Darrell Brown officiating. May was born on Feb. 19, 1959 in Bowie to Joyce Marie Richardson and Gordon B. May. He graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst before attending Texas Wesleyan University and graduating with a bachelor of business administration.
Public invited to tour BJH Science Fair
Bowie Junior High School will host its science and engineering fair on Jan. 17 and the public is invited to attend and see the projects. Rachel Wesley, fair coordinator, said she was able to find some “awesome judges,” from the community and she is excited for the fair.
Clyde Johnson celebrates 45 years with City of Bowie
Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Clyde Johnson, head of the city parks department, with a token of appreciation for his 45 years of service to the city. Johnson was honored with a surprise party this past week with his fellow city staffers, along with family and several former co-workers. Johnson visited with the guests and thanked them for coming. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Train/truck accident sends one to hospital
One person was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System with injuries from this train/truck accident shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. It occurred at 1033 Spur 511 at Sunset involving this half-ton truck. No additional details were available at presstime. (Courtesy photo) Montague County now under a burn ban.
Montague County now under a burn ban
A pair of indictments including one that was sealed was handed down by the Montague County Grand Jury last week. John David Hancock, 64, homeless, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 19, 2022. Bond was set at $3,000.
