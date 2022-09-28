Both Bowie basketball teams played Friday morning at Henrietta, the games rescheduled since a funeral for classmate Colby Price was later in the afternoon. The different time of the games and the emotional circumstances seemed to push both teams in the best ways on the court as the Lady Rabbits won 74-43 and the Jackrabbits won 78-46. It was not the first game since the tragedy, but with the funeral coming later in the day and after several days to process it was not any easier. The weird start time of the games being played in the morning would have been a good enough excuse for either team to not play well.

BOWIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO