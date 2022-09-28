ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WILLIAMSON, NY
Syracuse.com

2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show

Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
ROCHESTER, NY
Greece, NY
Society
City
Greece, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Jonny B’s Custom BBQ In Lima Is Closing

The popular food truck turned bricks-and-mortar restaurant, Jonny B’s Custom BBQ, at 1883 Rochester Street in downtown Lima announced they are closing their doors effective immediately. The veteran-owned business opened its doors during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020. Jonny B’s was one of a handful of Livingston County businesses who received funding from the New York State Community Development Block Grant program in 2020. Citing a nationwide trend of small businesses struggling in a post-pandemic economy, the business decided to seize operations. However, the last sentence of their notice posted to their Facebook page on September 26, 2022 does offer patrons some hope. The business didn’t rule out moving to a new location at some point in the future.
LIMA, NY
2 On Your Side

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
EAST AURORA, NY
agdaily.com

Fun on the Farm opens county’s barn doors to the community

At the top of New York’s Canandaigua Lake, only 5 miles from the shore, is a 500-cow dairy called Fa-Ba Farms, and in 2022, they opened their doors to their community. Fa-Ba Farms was the host farm of a bi-annual event that Ontario County, New York, holds called Fun on the Farm. It’s a day where the community is invited to the farm to learn about their local farmers and agriculture. This year, it was held Sept. 24.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian

The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Ribbon Cutting Grand opening of Baldieri Cafe

A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Baldieri Café was held on September 22, 2022. The new restaurant, located at 441 Stone Road in the Town of Greece, is owned and operated by Chef Marco Baldieri and his wife, Kathy. Chef Marco Baldieri is proud to present...
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Fairport sees spike in business despite COVID, construction

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – In the midst of inevitable challenges brought on by COVID and construction, the village of Fairport is seeing a rise in business. Village leaders say continuous work behind-the-scenes has contributed to the goal of making Fairport a more walkable community. In addition to business challenges spurred by the pandemic, the village […]
FAIRPORT, NY
chronicle-express.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires scenic woodlands above Canandaigua Lake

YATES COUNTY —The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently acquired 58 wooded acres on the east side of Canandaigua Lake, located on Viewboard Road in the town of Middlesex, Yates County. The land was identified as a priority for protection due to its location on a prominent hillside overlooking the lake’s eastern shore.
YATES COUNTY, NY

