WHEC TV-10
Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9th
Blue Barn Cidery is a restaurant, cidery, farm, and event venue in Hilton, NY. Their space is beautiful, their staff is ultra-friendly, and their events always have a good turnout.
2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show
Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
Tim Hortons selling coffee for 25 cents in celebration of National Coffee Day
Tims is also making sure those who celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1 aren’t getting kicked to the curb.
mhflsentinel.com
Jonny B’s Custom BBQ In Lima Is Closing
The popular food truck turned bricks-and-mortar restaurant, Jonny B’s Custom BBQ, at 1883 Rochester Street in downtown Lima announced they are closing their doors effective immediately. The veteran-owned business opened its doors during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020. Jonny B’s was one of a handful of Livingston County businesses who received funding from the New York State Community Development Block Grant program in 2020. Citing a nationwide trend of small businesses struggling in a post-pandemic economy, the business decided to seize operations. However, the last sentence of their notice posted to their Facebook page on September 26, 2022 does offer patrons some hope. The business didn’t rule out moving to a new location at some point in the future.
Rochester area on standby for Hurricane Ian aftermath
Governor Kathy Hochul said the New York State National Guard is sending helicopters and soldiers to Jacksonville, Florida
WHEC TV-10
Sister of Webster woman is hunkering down after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people in our community have families who are right in the thick of the storm. Some people are unable to connect with their loved ones because of power outages. Others are able to get texts or phone calls. News10NBC spoke with a pair of sisters,...
First ever Fall Fest brings ‘farm to city’ in downtown Rochester
There will also be a 'Little Kids, Big Rigs' event, giving families a chance to interact and explore the city's fleet of vehicles.
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
agdaily.com
Fun on the Farm opens county’s barn doors to the community
At the top of New York’s Canandaigua Lake, only 5 miles from the shore, is a 500-cow dairy called Fa-Ba Farms, and in 2022, they opened their doors to their community. Fa-Ba Farms was the host farm of a bi-annual event that Ontario County, New York, holds called Fun on the Farm. It’s a day where the community is invited to the farm to learn about their local farmers and agriculture. This year, it was held Sept. 24.
Victor native takes shelter from Hurricane Ian’s fury
"On Monday I went to work and we got that evacuation order around 2:00," said Carusone.
tmpresale.com
Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas at Kodak Center in Rochester Dec 3rd, 2022 – pre-sale password
We have the latest most current Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas presale code 😉 With this Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas presale password everyone who has the password will have the chance to order tickets before the general public. This presale is a great time to acquire...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian
The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
westsidenewsny.com
Ribbon Cutting Grand opening of Baldieri Cafe
A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Baldieri Café was held on September 22, 2022. The new restaurant, located at 441 Stone Road in the Town of Greece, is owned and operated by Chef Marco Baldieri and his wife, Kathy. Chef Marco Baldieri is proud to present...
Open Door Mission converts Miller Building into 24 apartments for those in need
The building will also have on-site support services such as case management, job search assistance, and financial management.
WHEC TV-10
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
Fairport sees spike in business despite COVID, construction
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – In the midst of inevitable challenges brought on by COVID and construction, the village of Fairport is seeing a rise in business. Village leaders say continuous work behind-the-scenes has contributed to the goal of making Fairport a more walkable community. In addition to business challenges spurred by the pandemic, the village […]
chronicle-express.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires scenic woodlands above Canandaigua Lake
YATES COUNTY —The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently acquired 58 wooded acres on the east side of Canandaigua Lake, located on Viewboard Road in the town of Middlesex, Yates County. The land was identified as a priority for protection due to its location on a prominent hillside overlooking the lake’s eastern shore.
