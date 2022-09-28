Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Cross Country Competes at Gothenburg Invite – Noah Osmond Boys Runner-Up
The Broken Bow cross country teams competed at the Gothenburg cross country invitational Thursday at Wildhorse golf course. The Broken Bow boys finished third in the team standings. Gothenburg was the boys team champion and Minden was runner-up. Noah Osmond led the way for Broken Bow finishing as runner-up in a time of 17:41.4. Trey Robertson of Wallace was the boys individual champion in a winning time of 17:17.3. Broken Bow placed four runners in the top 25. Brock Oeltjen was 10th (18:44.9), Jackson Hansen was 22nd (19:25.8), and Tallen Harrold was 25th (19:33.3).
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 9/29
South Loup hosted Twin Loup and Sandhills Valley for a volleyball triangular Thursday night in Callaway. South Loup won the opening match of the night over Sandhills Valley in straight sets 25-19, 25-18. Twin Loup defeated Sandhills Valley in straight sets 25-16, 25-19. The final match of the night between South Loup and Twin Loup went the distance with South Loup winning 2-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-22).
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Public School Now Accepting Bids on Custer School Building
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Public School District is now accepting sealed bids for the Custer School building and grounds. All bids must be dropped off in person or by mail before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17 at the Superintendent’s office: 323 North 7th Avenue in Broken Bow.
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
Sand Hills Express
Two New Broken Bow Police Officers Take Oath during City Council Meeting
(L-R) Broken Bow Police Officer Chris Henderson, City Council President Dave Schmidt, Officer Christopher Shelby, Chief Steve Scott, City Administrator Dan Knoell, Officer Paul Cunningham, Councilman Dave Baltz, Officer David Taylor III, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, Sergeant Chris Anderson during the Sept. 27, 2022 city council meeting. BROKEN BOW—The Broken Bow...
Sand Hills Express
Harmonizing for Healing Hearts & Families Gala on October 8
BROKEN BOW–The Harmonizing for Healing Hearts & Families (HHF) gala is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow. The event will feature live entertainment by Dueling Pianos and a guest speaker. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. $50 per ticket/$425 for a table of 10. A steak dinner will be served followed by a live and silent auction. Auction will include a Green Mountain Grill and a fire pit among many others items!
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Rose Ann Goodman, age 97
Rose Ann Goodman age 97 of Broken Bow, NE passed away September 28, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating, with a Rosary to be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at Govier Brother Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com.
Sand Hills Express
County Court Opens Custer School Case
BROKEN BOW – The five juveniles suspected of allegedly vandalizing Custer Elementary School earlier this summer appeared before the Custer County Court to hear charges against them; all five appeared with at least one parent or guardian. The youths each face two charges: burglary and criminal mischief in excess...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man jailed for assault after fight with probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is sentenced to jail for domestic assault after a fight with his probation officer. Court records show Shawn Smith, 35, was convicted on third degree domestic assault and DUI. He was sentenced to 350 days in jail for the assault charge and 60 days in jail for the DUI.
Sand Hills Express
SCAM ALERT: Broken Bow Utilities Department
BROKEN BOW – Several Broken Bow residents have reported receiving calls this evening from a number resembling the Broken Bow Utilities Department indicating that if they do not pay their bill in 30 minutes, their power will be shut off. The Broken Bow Utilities Department would like to alert...
