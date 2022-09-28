Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
4 The Team: Christopher Garcia continues Golden Bears legacy in a new number
For the last decade, the number four has been passed down as a legacy number for Billings West football. This is year is no different, but fans won't see it on the field.
montanarightnow.com
Travelers encouraged to arrive early as staffing shortages cause long lines at Billings airport
BILLINGS, Mont. - Staffing shortages at the Billings airport are causing long lines for travelers. The airport is seeing shortages for staffing at airline ticket counters and TSA, which has caused some people to miss their flights. If you have a flight out of the Billings Logan International Airport, you...
montanarightnow.com
US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill bald and golden eagles. The move comes amid growing concern among scientists that a rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West that's now underway could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline. The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday is meant to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize the harm to golden and bald eagles. There are about 350,000 bald eagles but only 40,000 golden eagles, which need much larger areas to survive and are more inclined to have trouble with humans.
Comments / 0