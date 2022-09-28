Read full article on original website
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
Cresco Welcomes New Gift Shop
Stagbrook Gifts, a locally owned gift shop focused on locally sourced and American-made items, has officially opened in Cresco. CRESCO, PA | On Friday, September 23, Stagbrook Gifts opened its doors to welcome friends, family, and all others in attendance to celebrate their grand opening. WATCH VIDEO.
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis
A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold
ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Sheriff warns senior community about new sophisticated scams
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon Count Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scam campaigns that are targeting all members of the public. Sheriff Brown recently held an information session to nearly 90 seniors in Milford at St. Edward’s Church Parish Center about...
Times News
Mauch Chunk beach limit possible
A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need to get it?
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you Real ID ready? Starting May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers are encouraged to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. AJ Wallace of Scranton has his Real ID. He recently obtained it this past August. “I’ve never gotten on a plane before I […]
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
pikecountycourier.com
Pike commissioners approve Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution
First on the agenda of the Pike County Commissioners meeting on Sept. 21 was induction into the Pennsylvania voters hall of fame for those who have voted in every election without missing any for 50 consecutive elections. There were 46 inductees. All were given a certificate in commemoration. Next was...
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
worldatlas.com
5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos
Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
