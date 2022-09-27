ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Time Out Global

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid casts ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page

Buckle up, it’s time to venture back to the Wild Wild West. Amazon is producing a series based on real-life outlaws Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with some major talent attached for the lead roles. Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page will take on the role of Cassidy while Top...
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts

Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
murphysmultiverse.com

Michael Giacchino Discusses Usage of Vintage Film Techniques in ‘Werewolf by Night’

With Werewolf by Night nearing a week from its official release on Disney+, anticipation for Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation has certainly been on the rise. Ever since the official announcement of the project paired with the first trailer, many fans were pleasantly taken aback by how much this creative team went all in on the 1930s horror genre pastiche.
Collider

Best A24 Films Ranked, According to IMDB

A24 has built a massive reputation for itself since the company was founded in 2012. In just a decade, the company has released a slew of critical and commercial hits, including Uncut Gems, Spring Breakers, and Green Room. A24 is arguably the most unique production company in the world. They...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Mexico Picks ‘Bardo’ as International Feature Submission

Mexico has selected Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths as its official contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. The epic comedy, which also marks Iñárritu’s first Mexican feature since his 2000 breakout Amores Perros, will be released in theaters starting on Oct. 27, before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 16. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' Co-Star Adrien Brody on Marilyn Monroe Biopic's Divisiveness: "It's Fearless Filmmaking"2022 International Emmy Nominations: Netflix Dominates Best Drama CompetitionNetflix VP of International Film David Kosse Departing Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama, a renowned Mexican journalist...
TheWrap

Don’t Watch This ‘Bones and All’ Trailer If You Already Plan on Seeing the Timothée Chalamet Cannibal Movie (Video)

“Bones and All” is nearly here to devour us all. And while a new trailer has dropped for “Call Me by Your Name” and “Suspiria” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal road trip romance horror movie (starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as adorable/terrifying lovers), we cannot stress enough how little you should watch it.
The Hollywood Reporter

Director David Bruckner Talks Updating ‘Hellraiser’ for a Modern Audience

Before David Bruckner made his solo directorial debut in 2017 with Netflix’s The Ritual, the filmmaker was heavily involved in rebooting Friday the 13th, first as a found footage film and then as a more conventional ‘80s reboot. But Bruckner ultimately left the project and took the indie route, beginning with the well-received Ritual and then the critically acclaimed Rebecca Hall vehicle, The Night House (2020). And now, with his Hellraiser reboot on the brink of release, Bruckner is glad that he took a longer route before directing his first franchise film. “I wouldn’t have been prepared at the time [to...
