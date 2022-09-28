Read full article on original website
Lincoln Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 54-year-old Kellie J. Carter of Lincoln, was on Route C, east of Hunt Avenue, around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the extended cab truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned and collided with a fence.
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Rear-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Sneed Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a fight had occurred, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. Sedalia Police were dispatched to...
Man in custody following assault in Pettis County
Pettis County — A man accused of assaulting an elderly man leaving him with serious injuries is in custody. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said in a post on Facebook Jason James along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, were both taken into custody just outside Bolivar, Missouri Friday afternoon.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County
A Linn Creek woman died Thursday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The post Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia
A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off The post Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash
A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.
Pettis County Circuit Court Cases Resolved Through September 19
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 19. Travis D. Martin: age 32, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10, 10, 10, 7, 7, 7 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters (3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Clonazepam, 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam, 1 count Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm and 2 counts of Resisting Arrest).
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
