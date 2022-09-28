Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Insurance discount program for cover crops continues in Iowa
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will again offer its crop insurance discount program for cover crops this year. The program offers farmers and landowners who plant fall cover crops, such as rye and oats, the opportunity to apply for a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums. The sign up for the program will begin on Dec. 1, 2022.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Thursday, September 29, 2022
In this Evening Edition, read about livestock and crops around the country, another pipeline company suing landowners in Iowa, and details about USDA insurance and conservation programs. Recent Hurricane and Drought Conditions. Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences...
Agriculture Online
Illinois soybean harvest begins, corn condition plunges to 11% very poor/poor
Just two of Illinois’ 102 counties have USDA disaster designations. So far, 2022 has been the 47th wettest year on state record. D1 (moderate drought) jumped to cover more than 8% of the state this week, with expanded acreage in southern Illinois. Row crops and pastures are showing drought stress, and wildlife is eating more crops, the National Drought Mitigation Center reported Thursday.
