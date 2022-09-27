Read full article on original website
Brandi Carlile Drops Acoustic Version of ‘In the Canyon Haze’ With Album Re-Release
Brandi Carlile is celebrating the one-year anniversary of In These Silent Days by re-imagining the album acoustically. It has a Laurel Canyon country vibe, so she’s aptly titled this version In the Canyon Haze. Repackaging albums to celebrate an anniversary and adding a few bonus tracks that were omitted is pretty common. That’s not what Brandi wanted here.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message
Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
Queen rocker Brian May didn't plan to sing the band's 1975 hit "Love of My Life" at Tuesday night's Taylor Hawkins tribute concert — but after the late rocker's wife requested it, he had to oblige. May, 75, played the heartfelt track to a crowd of thousands at the...
One Trisha Yearwood Song Brings Don Henley To Tears Every Time He Hears It
By the very fluid nature of their work, it’s impossible for music artists to engage in their craft without listening to other musicians. Even among the brightest stars, other songs can still stand out to them. For Don Henley, that song was crooned by Trisha Yearwood to great – and tearful – effect.
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
On Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, some of the most major names in music came together at the Kia Forum to remember the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As the show kicked off, longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f------ smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f------ crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."
Chris Shiflett Reveals If Foo Fighters Will Continue Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes. The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album...
Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’
Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Lauren Reno’s ‘Gold Rush’ Video Is ‘Close to Home’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Lauren Reno is releasing a brand-new video for her new song, "Gold Rush," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else. The country singer co-wrote "Gold Rush" with her husband, Ben Reno, and Matt Borders, and the song — which is the title track of her new album — leans into the kind of rootsy country music that's helped her build a devoted fan base.
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
LeAnn Rimes Releases Gripping New Music Video for ‘spaceship’
LeAnn Rimes’ “spaceship” was written in the early days of lockdown. Asking for an escape from the craziness, from the uncertainty, from the human experience, it is a song full of loneliness, confusion, and frustration as the singer calls to the cosmos Hey God, why don’t you take me home?
Watch Def Leppard Perform With Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus
Def Leppard members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Rick Savage performed with Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The band opened its two-song set with "Rock of Ages," performing with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, plus Weezer drummer Pat Wilson.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review
The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
Soundgarden and Nirvana members team up at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Surviving members of Soundgarden and Nirvana joined forces last night (September 27) to perform Soundgarden classics at the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening, with a bounty of special guests.
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Album Sounds Like Spinal Tap
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums sounded like Spinal Tap. One of the singles from the album became a hit.
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
