Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Michelin’s 2022 Affordable Restaurants List Is Here
Michelin’s 2022 Bib Gourmand awards are here — in part. The French tiremaker’s anonymous inspectors will unveil their full list of stars for New York City next week, making the first time the Red Guide has issued ratings since Daniel Humm transformed Eleven Madison Park into a vegan restaurant, a move that raised a few eyebrows among local critics.
Ramerino Italian Prime: Prime Italian Cuisine Right Around the Corner From Bryant Park
Ramerino Italian Prime, located steps away from the New York Public Library and Bryant Park, is owned by Sammy V. Gashi, an industry veteran with a career spanning 25 years. Gashi currently owns and operates San Marino SoHo and Antica Ristorante on Stone Street as well. Ramerino Italian Prime is his take on rural Tuscan cooking and is named for a staple of the region’s cuisine, rosemary.
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions. The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights. Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at...
cititour.com
10 Places to Try Before or After a Broadway Show
With Broadway back and new shows debuting, here are ten places worth hitting up if you are heading to a show. This new Greek spot with towering ceilings is offering show-stopping seafood from Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna to Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Visitors will also find Greek specialties along with steaks and chops. If you are heading to an early show, there is a 3-Course Prix Fix for from 11:30am to 4:30pm.
evgrieve.com
Openings: MayRee on 1st Street
MayRee has debuted at 58 E. First St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. (First mentioned here.) The restaurant serves Southern Thai food from chef/owner Orawan Sawangphol and cocktails from industry veteran Sek Saraboon (formerly of The Met Bar in Bangkok and The Dominick Hotel in Soho). Here's more about...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Cake Boss to Open Another Bakery in Times Square
Apparently one Cake Boss bakery wasn’t enough for Times Square. The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro — the star of the TLC reality show Cake Boss, which spawned 16 seasons — is opening another outpost of New Jersey-based Carlo’s Bakery at 1500 Broadway, at Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street, according to What Now NY. It’s nearly within eyesight of another Carlo’s Bakery at the Port Authority bus station on Eighth Avenue. An opening date was not disclosed.
wineindustryadvisor.com
City Winery to Open in Iconic Grand Central Terminal November 1; Launching Unprecedented Reusable Wine Bottle Program
America’s Favorite And Fastest Growing Urban Winery Offers Commuters Three Concepts Including An Elevated Farm To Table Restaurant, All Day Grab And Go, And Signature City Winery Cultural Experience. New York, NY (September 2022)— City Winery, the culinary and cultural experience for local wine enthusiasts and live entertainment venue,...
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
longisland.com
Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington
Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Wedding trend alert: Anything goes!
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just like snowflakes, no two weddings are exactly the same. Many people who are planning to tie the knot are doing away with traditional wedding customs. Gabriella Rello Duffy, editorial director of the wedding publication “Brides,” joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about the latest wedding trends.
meetingstoday.com
New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings
AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation’s capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Square News
Little Amal captures the heart of NYC during first US visit
Created by the Handspring Puppet Company in Cape Town, South Africa, Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl. Since July 2021, Amal has traveled across cities, villages and towns in 12 countries, including Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Poland. Amal is inspiring hope and solidarity for refugees internationally. On her first visit to the United States, she walks the streets of New York City.
'The little guys win': West Village residents rejoice after defeating decades-old sidewalk scaffolding
It was believed to be the second-oldest sidewalk scaffold in New York City. For some New Yorkers, the 22-year-old sidewalk shed had come to represent an intractable city failure. Its removal this week sparked a mix of triumph and anger that it took so long. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Comments / 0