Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Thai (2022)
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—Seaside (2022)
1901 Fremont Blvd., Seaside (831) 899-5825, gusto1901.com. It’s easy to point to the food here as the reason Weekly readers regularly choose Gusto as the best, and that starts with ingredients. There’s the uniquely thin yet toothy pizza crust, thanks to the imported flour from Il Mulino Sobrino Farine in northern Italy. There’s the pasta made fresh daily by Bigoli. There’s the seasonal and ever-changing menu of salads using fresh, local ingredients. But more than the menu, it’s the ambiance that makes Gusto Seaside’s best. You can take a date here, you can get a big table for a family reunion here, you dine comfortably alone—or just get a drink and feel perfectly at home. Indeed, Gusto feels like an extension of many Seasiders’ homes.
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimot’s Momosan Santana Row Is Now Open
Momosan Santana Row is Chef Morimoto’s sixth Momosan location
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sonomamag.com
Parisian-Style Seafood Cafe Coming Soon to Sonoma County
The much-anticipated Oyster, a Parisian-style seafood cafe, is slated to open in Sebastopol’s Barlow in early October. Chef Jake Rand of Sushi Kosho announced the opening of his compact eatery in March with hopes of opening over the summer. A slightly longer-than-expected build-out moved the timeline to fall, but Rand expects to welcome guests by Friday.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
travelagewest.com
Review: Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California
No matter which highway you’re coming from, sun-kissed vineyards and wooded creeks welcome you on the drive to Napa, Calif.’s Silverado Resort and Spa. And it’s just a hint of what’s to come: a sense of unwinding, a hefty dose of natural beauty, and plenty of space to play.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
RELATED PEOPLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Taqueria (2022)
Tucked away in the back corner of the Mi Tierra market in Seaside is a taqueria whose unassuming appearance belies its greatness. It’s impossible to go wrong when ordering here, but one notable star is the al pastor, which is perfectly seasoned and melts in your mouth. And it’s not just the tacos that shine—it would be hard to find a place that can sling a better quesadilla. The tortilla comes off the grill with a perfect level of flakiness. Try the chorizo—it’s an umami blast that will knock your socks off. Shoes, too. Note: At the time of publication, Mi Tierra had closed for remodeling. You’ll just have to wait. Try to be patient.
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Modern Masterpiece in Carmel Valley Features Stunning Contemporary Design and An Impressive List of Amenities Seeking $11.95 Million
The Home in Carmel Valley, a gated estate amongst the rolling hillsides of world-renowned Tehama Golf Club offers a stunning and private setting, an impressive list of amenities is now available for sale. This house located at 10 Alta Madera Ave, Carmel Valley, California offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Tim Allen (Phone: 831-264-1564) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Carmel Valley.
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
travellemming.com
17 Napa Wineries & Vineyards (Best of Napa Valley in 2022)
There’s no vacation quite like an escape to the rolling hills of the Napa wineries. Vineyards that are laden with mature purple and green fruit stretch across the landscape for as far as the eye can see. A trip to Napa Valley wouldn’t be complete without exploring some of the region’s unrivaled wineries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Acclaimed chef Traci Des Jardins suddenly closes Bay Area restaurant
A new restaurant in Santa Clara County from renowned chef Traci Des Jardins has suddenly closed its doors only six months after opening. El Alto, a California-Mexican restaurant in Los Altos, first welcomed customers at State Street Market in March.
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kuic.com
The Vacaville Museum Guild Fall Festival Courtyard Sale On 10/15
The Vacaville Museum Guild, 213 Buck Ave, Vacaville, will be holding a Fall Festival Courtyard Sale,. Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to shop in an. outdoor setting, as you check out items that the Museum and Guild...
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
marinmagazine.com
The Mill Valley Film Festival Lets Attendees Get Up Close and Personal With the Stars
Marin County has a magical effect on people. “You could be the most jaded Hollywood producer in the world,” says Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF) Executive Director Mark Fishkin. “But after 24 to 48 hours in Marin, you’re fine being stopped in the street by people congratulating you on your film, versus other festival cities where you’re taking a limo to go two blocks.”
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
Comments / 0