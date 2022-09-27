ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men sought in ATV theft, fatal Sheffield crash

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

Sheffield, VT — One man has been arrested and police are searching for two others in connection to the theft of two ATVs involved in a crash that killed a 19-year-old Lyndon woman last week.

Police say they have learned that the two ATVs had been stolen from Roadside Motorsports in Williston. One was driven by Samantha Henderson, who crashed early Saturday on Drake Place Road in Sheffield. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene about 1 a.m.

The second ATV was found nearby in the possession of Philip DeGreenia Jr. and Christopher DeGreenia of Sheffield.

Philip DeGreenia Jr. was arrested for alleged possession of stolen property and providing false information to police. He is set to appear in court Caledonia County on October 10.

Police continue to search for two other men — Christopher DeGreenia and David “Cane” Lauderbach, 38 –they believe were involved in the thefts and fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the two are asked to contact St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or to leave an anonymous tip here .

