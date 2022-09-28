Involvement of endothelins in neuroprotection of valosin-containing protein modulators against retinal ganglion cell damage

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
Retinoic acid and RARÎ³ maintain satellite cell quiescence through regulation of translation initiation
In adult skeletal muscle, satellite cells are in a quiescent state, which is essential for the future activation of muscle homeostasis and regeneration. Multiple studies have investigated satellite cell proliferation and differentiation, but the molecular mechanisms that safeguard the quiescence of satellite cells remain largely unknown. In this study, we purposely activated dormant satellite cells by using various stimuli and captured the in vivo-preserved features from quiescence to activation transitions. We found that retinoic acid signaling was required for quiescence maintenance. Mechanistically, retinoic acid receptor gamma (RARÎ³) binds to and stimulates genes responsible for Akt dephosphorylation and subsequently inhibits overall protein translation initiation in satellite cells. Furthermore, the alleviation of retinoic acid signaling released the satellite cells from quiescence, but this restraint was lost in aged cells. Retinoic acid also preserves the quiescent state during satellite cell isolation, overcoming the cellular stress caused by the isolation process. We conclude that active retinoic acid signaling contributes to the maintenance of the quiescent state of satellite cells through regulation of the protein translation initiation process.
Nature.com
Spent media analysis suggests cultivated meat media will require species and cell type optimization
Cell culture media design is perhaps the most significant hurdle currently facing the commercialization of cultivated meat as an alternative source of dietary protein. Since media optimization for a specific culture system requires a significant amount of effort and investment, a major question remaining is whether media formulations can be easily shared across multiple production schemes for cells of different species and lineages. Here, we perform spent medium analysis to compare the specific nutrient utilization of primary embryonic chicken muscle precursor cells and fibroblasts to the murine C2C12 myoblast cell line. We demonstrate that these related cell types have significantly different nutrient utilization patterns collectively and on a per-cell basis, and that many components of conventional media do not appear to be depleted by the cells. Namely, glucose was not consumed as rapidly nor as completely by the chicken muscle precursors compared to other cells overall, and there were significant differences in specific consumption rates for several other key nutrients over the first day of culture. Ultimately, our results indicate that no one medium is likely ideal and cost effective to culture multiple cell types and that novel methods to streamline media optimization efforts will be important for the industry to develop.
Nature.com
Human thymoma-associated mutation of the GTF2I transcription factor impairs thymic epithelial progenitor differentiation in mice
Few human tumours present with a recurrent pathognomonic mutation in a transcription factor. Thymomas are an exception, with the majority of some subtypes exhibiting a distinct somatically acquired missense mutation in the general transcription factor GTF2I. Co-dominant expression of wild-type andÂ mutated forms of Gtf2i in the mouse thymic epithelium is associated with aberrant thymic architecture and reduced thymopoietic activity. Phenotypic and molecular characterization of the mutant epithelium indicates that medullary differentiation is particularly affected as a result of impaired differentiation of bi-potent epithelial progenitors. The resulting gene expression signature is dominated by that of immature cortex-like thymic epithelial cells. TCR repertoire analysis of the cytopenic T cell compartment indicates efficient intrathymic selection; hence, despite marked homeostatic proliferation of T cell clones, autoimmunity is not observed. Thus, our transgenic mouse model recapitulates some aspects of the pathophysiology of a genetically defined type of human thymoma.
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
Nature.com
Understanding water transport through graphene-based nanochannels via experimental control of slip length
The water transport along graphene-based nanochannels has gained significant interest. However, experimental access to the influence of defects and impurities on transport poses a critical knowledge gap. Here, we investigate the water transport of cation intercalated graphene oxide membranes. The cations act as water-attracting impurities on the channel walls. Via water transport experiments, we show that the slip length of the nanochannels decay exponentially with the hydrated diameter of the intercalated cations, confirming that water transport is governed by the interaction between water molecules and the impurities on the channel wall. The exponential decay of slip length approximates non-slip conditions. This offers experimental support for the use of the Hagen-Poiseuille equation in graphene-based nanochannels, which was previously only confirmed by simulations. Our study gives valuable feedback to theoretical predictions of the water transport along graphene-based channels with water-attracting impurities.
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Nature.com
Daily briefing: How to clean indoor air of viruses and pollutants
How open windows, adequate ventilation and ultraviolet sterilization can clean the air — and regulation can stop pollutants at the source. Plus, peek under the surface of Mars and hunt a cryptic lineage of SARS-CoV-2 through the sewers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Validation of the application of gel beads-based single-cell genome sequencing platform to soil and seawater
Single-cell genomics is applied to environmental samples as a method to solve the problems of current metagenomics. However, in the fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based cell isolation and subsequent whole genome amplification, the sorting efficiency and the sequence quality are greatly affected by the type of target environment, limiting its adaptability. Here, we developed an improved single-cell genomics platform, named SAG-gel, which utilizes gel beads for single-cell isolation, lysis, and whole genome amplification. To validate the versatility of SAG-gel, single-cell genome sequencing was performed with model bacteria and microbial samples collected from eight environmental sites, including soil and seawater. Gel beads enabled multiple lysis treatments. The genome coverage with model bacteria was improved by 9.1"“25%. A total of 734 single amplified genomes were collected from the diverse environmental samples, and almost full-length 16S rRNA genes were recovered from 57.8% of them. We also revealed two marine Rhodobacter strains harboring nearly identical 16S rRNA genes but having different genome contents. In addition, searching for viral sequences elucidated the virus-host linkage over the sampling sites, revealing the geographic distribution and diverse host range of viruses.
Nature.com
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
Nature.com
Genome wide DNA methylation analysis identifies novel molecular subgroups and predicts survival in neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is the most common malignancy in infancy, accounting for 15% of childhood cancer deaths. Outcome for the high-risk disease remains poor. DNA-methylation patterns are significantly altered in all cancer types and can be utilised for disease stratification. Methods. Genome-wide DNA methylation (n"‰="‰223), gene expression (n"‰="‰130), genetic/clinical data (n"‰="‰213), whole-exome...
Nature.com
Choice of antibody is critical for specific and sensitive detection of androgen receptor splice variant-7 in circulating tumor cells
Androgen receptor variant 7 (AR-V7) is an important biomarker to guide treatment options for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) patients. Its detectability in circulating tumour cells (CTCs) opens non-invasive diagnostic avenues. While detectable at the transcript level, AR-V7 protein detection in CTCs may add additional information and clinical relevance. The aim of this study was to compare commercially available anti-AR-V7 antibodies and establish reliable AR-V7 immunocytostaining applicable to CTCs from prostate cancer (PCa) patients. We compared seven AR-V7 antibodies by western blotting and immmunocytostaining using a set of PCa cell lines with known AR/AR-V7 status. The emerging best antibody was validated for detection of CRPC patient CTCs enriched by negative depletion of leucocytes. The anti-AR-V7 antibody, clone E308L emerged as the best antibody in regard to signal to noise ratio with a specific nuclear signal. Moreover, this antibody detects CRPC CTCs more efficiently compared to an antibody previously shown to detect AR-V7 CTCs. We have determined the best antibody for AR-V7 detection of CTCs, which will open future studies to correlate AR-V7 subcellular localization and potential co-localization with other proteins and cellular structures to patient outcomes.
Nature.com
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
Nature.com
DNA methylation signatures of Alzheimer's disease neuropathology in the cortex are primarily driven by variation in non-neuronal cell-types
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a chronic neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive accumulation of amyloid-beta and neurofibrillary tangles of tau in the neocortex. We profiled DNA methylation in two regions of the cortex from 631 donors, performing an epigenome-wide association study of multiple measures of AD neuropathology. We meta-analyzed our results with those from previous studies of DNA methylation in AD cortex (total n"‰="‰2013 donors), identifying 334 cortical differentially methylated positions (DMPs) associated with AD pathology including methylomic variation at loci not previously implicated in dementia. We subsequently profiled DNA methylation in NeuN+ (neuronal-enriched), SOX10+ (oligodendrocyte-enriched) and NeuN"“/SOX10"“ (microglia- and astrocyte-enriched) nuclei, finding that the majority of DMPs identified in 'bulk' cortex tissue reflect DNA methylation differences occurring in non-neuronal cells. Our study highlights the power of utilizing multiple measures of neuropathology to identify epigenetic signatures of AD and the importance of characterizing disease-associated variation in purified cell-types.
Nature.com
Exploration of the bio-analogous asymmetric C"“C coupling mechanism in tandem CO electroreduction
C"“C coupling is a critical step of CO2 fixation in constructing the carbon skeleton of value-added multicarbon products. The Wood"“Ljungdahl pathway is an efficient natural process through which microbes transform CO2 into methyl and carbonyl groups and subsequently couple them together. This asymmetric coupling mechanism remains largely unexplored in inorganic CO2 electroreduction. Here we experimentally validate the asymmetric coupling pathway through isotope-labelled co-reduction experiments on a Cu surface where 13CH3I and 12CO are co-fed externally as the methyl and the carbonyl source, respectively. Isotope-labelled multicarbon oxygenates were detected, which confirms an electrocatalytic asymmetric coupling on the Cu surface. We further employed tandem Cu"“Ag nanoparticle systems in which *CHx and *CO intermediates can be generated to achieve asymmetric C"“C coupling for a practical CO2 electroreduction. We found that the production of multicarbon oxygenates is correlated with the generation rate of two intermediate indicators, CH4 and CO. By aligning their rates, the oxygenates generation rate can be maximized.
Nature.com
Induction of ROS mediated genomic instability, apoptosis and G0/G1 cell cycle arrest by erbium oxide nanoparticles in human hepatic Hep-G2 cancer cells
The remarkable physical and chemical characteristics of noble metal nanoparticles, such as high surface-to-volume ratio, broad optical properties, ease of assembly, surfactant and functional chemistry, have increased scientific interest in using erbium oxide nanoparticles (Er2O3-NPs) and other noble metal nanostructures in cancer treatment. However, the therapeutic effect of Er2O3-NPs on hepatic cancer cells has not been studied. Therefore, the current study was conducted to estimate the therapeutic potential of Er2O3-NPs on human hepatocellular carcinoma (Hep-G2) cells. Exposure to Er2O3-NPs for 72Â h inhibited growth and caused death of Hep-G2 cells in a concentration dependent manner. High DNA damage and extra-production of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) were induced by Er2O3-NPs in Hep-G2 cells. As determined by flow cytometry, Er2O3-NPs arrested Hep-G2 cell cycle at the G0/G1 phase and markedly increased the number of Hep-G2 cells in the apoptotic and necrotic phases. Moreover, Er2O3-NPs caused simultaneous marked increases in expression levels of apoptotic (p53 and Bax) genes and decreased level of anti-apoptotic Bcl2 gene expression level in Hep-G2 cells. Thus it is concluded that Er2O3-NPs inhibit proliferation and trigger apoptosis of Hep-G2 cells through the extra ROS generation causing high DNA damage induction and alterations of apoptotic genes. Thus it is recommended that further in vitro and in vivo studies be carried out to study the possibility of using Er2O3-NPs in the treatment of cancer.
Nature.com
Comprehensive transcriptome analysis of sika deer antler using PacBio and Illumina sequencing
Antler is the fastest growing and ossifying tissue in animals and it is a valuable model for cartilage/bone development. To understand the molecular mechanisms of chondrogenesis and osteogenesis of antlers, the PacBio Sequel II and Illumina sequencing technology were combined and used to investigate the mRNA expression profiles in antler tip, middle, and base at six different developmental stages, i.e., at 15th, 25th, 45th, 65th, 100th and 130th growth days. Consequently, we identified 24,856 genes (FPKM"‰>"‰0.1), including 8778 novel genes. Besides, principal component analysis (PCA) revealed a significant separation between the growth stage (25th, 45th and 65th days) and ossification stage (100th and 130th days). COL2A1 gene was significantly abundant in the growth stage, whereas S100A7, S100A12, S100A8, and WFDC18 genes were abundant at the ossification stage. Subsequently screened to 14,765 significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs), WGCNA and GO functional enrichment analyses revealed that genes related to cell division and chondrocyte differentiation were up-regulated, whereas those with steroid hormone-mediated signaling pathways were down-regulated at ossification stages. Additionally, 25 tumor suppressor genes and 11 oncogenes were identified and were predicted to interact with p53. Co-regulation of tumor suppressor genes and oncogenes is responsible for the special growth pattern of antlers. Together, we constructed the most complete sika deer antler transcriptome database so far. The database provides data support for subsequent studies on the molecular mechanism of sika deer antler chondrogenesis and osteogenesis.
Nature.com
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
