ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of abdominal pain in irritable bowel syndrome

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The management of visceral pain in patients with disorders of gut"“brain interaction, notably irritable bowel syndrome, presents a considerable clinical challenge, with few available treatment options. Patients are increasingly using cannabis and cannabinoids to control abdominal pain. Cannabis acts on receptors of the endocannabinoid system, an endogenous system of lipid mediators that regulates gastrointestinal function and pain processing pathways in health and disease. The endocannabinoid system represents a logical molecular therapeutic target for the treatment of pain in irritable bowel syndrome. Here, we review the physiological and pathophysiological functions of the endocannabinoid system with a focus on the peripheral and central regulation of gastrointestinal function and visceral nociception. We address the use of cannabinoids in pain management, comparing them to other treatment modalities, including opioids and neuromodulators. Finally, we discuss emerging therapeutic candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of pain in irritable bowel syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An LKB1"“mitochondria axis controls T17 effector function

CD4+ T cell differentiation requires metabolic reprogramming to fulfil the bioenergetic demands of proliferation and effector function, and enforce specific transcriptional programmes1,2,3. Mitochondrial membrane dynamics sustains mitochondrial processes4, including respiration and tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle metabolism5, but whether mitochondrial membrane remodelling orchestrates CD4+ T cell differentiation remains unclear. Here we show that unlike other CD4+ T cell subsets, T helper 17 (TH17) cells have fused mitochondria with tight cristae. T cell-specific deletion of optic atrophy 1 (OPA1), which regulates inner mitochondrial membrane fusion and cristae morphology6, revealed that TH17 cells require OPA1 for its control of the TCA cycle, rather than respiration. OPA1 deletion amplifies glutamine oxidation, leading to impaired NADH/NAD+ balance and accumulation of TCA cycle metabolites and 2-hydroxyglutarate-a metabolite that influences the epigenetic landscape5,7. Our multi-omics approach revealed that the serine/threonine kinase liver-associated kinase B1 (LKB1) couples mitochondrial function to cytokine expression in TH17 cells by regulating TCA cycle metabolism and transcriptional remodelling. Mitochondrial membrane disruption activates LKB1, which restrains IL-17 expression. LKB1 deletion restores IL-17 expression in TH17 cells with disrupted mitochondrial membranes, rectifying aberrant TCA cycle glutamine flux, balancing NADH/NAD+ and preventing 2-hydroxyglutarate production from the promiscuous activity of the serine biosynthesis enzyme phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH). These findings identify OPA1 as a major determinant of TH17 cell function, and uncover LKB1 as a sensor linking mitochondrial cues to effector programmes in TH17 cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated G-CSF, IL8, and HGF in patients with definite Meniere's disease may indicate the role of NET formation in triggering autoimmunity and autoinflammation

The etiology and mechanism causing Meniere's disease (MD) are not understood. The present study investigated the possible molecular mechanism of autoimmunity and autoinflammation associated with MD. Thirty-eight patients with definite MD and 39 normal volunteers were recruited, and 48 human cytokines/chemokines were quantified. In patients with MD pure tone audiograms, tympanograms and standard blood tests were performed. The mean hearing loss in the worse ear was 44.1Â dB nHL. Compared to the referents, the concentrations of TNFÎ±, IL1Î±, IL8, CTACK, MIP1Î±, MIP1Î², G-CSF, and HGF in the sera of patients with MD were significantly elevated, while those of TRAIL and PDGFBB were significantly decreased. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) showed that G-CSF, MIP1Î±, and IL8 were above 0.8 and could be used to diagnose MD (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the AUCs of CTACK and HGF were above 0.7 and acceptable to discriminate the MD group from the control group (p"‰<"‰0.01). The revised AUCs (1"‰âˆ’"‰AUC) of TRAIL and PDGFBB were above 0.7 and could also be used in the diagnosis of MD (p"‰<"‰0.01). The linear regression showed significant correlations between MIP1Î± and GCSF, between IL2RÎ± and GCSF, between IL8 and HGF, between MIP1Î± and IL8, and between SCF and CTACK; there was a marginal linear association between IP10 and MIP1Î±. Linear regression also showed that there were significant age-related correlations of CTACK and MIG expression in the MD group (p"‰<"‰0.01, ANOVA) but not in the control group. We hypothesize that G-CSF, IL8, and HGF, which are involved in the development of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) and through various mechanisms influence the functions of macrophages, lymphocytes, and dendritic cells, among others, are key players in the development of EH and MD and could be useful in elucidating the pathophysiological mechanisms leading to MD. Biomarkers identified in the present study may suggest that both autoimmune and autoinflammatory mechanisms are involved in MD. In the future, it will be valuable to develop a cost-effective method to detect G-CSF, IL8, HGF, CTACK, MIP1Î±, TRAIL, and PDGFBB in the serum of patient that have diagnostic relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasal Septum#Nasal Mucosa#Biomarkers#Plast#Diseases#General Health#Dns#Sino Nasal Outcome Test#Nose
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy