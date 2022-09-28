The etiology and mechanism causing Meniere's disease (MD) are not understood. The present study investigated the possible molecular mechanism of autoimmunity and autoinflammation associated with MD. Thirty-eight patients with definite MD and 39 normal volunteers were recruited, and 48 human cytokines/chemokines were quantified. In patients with MD pure tone audiograms, tympanograms and standard blood tests were performed. The mean hearing loss in the worse ear was 44.1Â dB nHL. Compared to the referents, the concentrations of TNFÎ±, IL1Î±, IL8, CTACK, MIP1Î±, MIP1Î², G-CSF, and HGF in the sera of patients with MD were significantly elevated, while those of TRAIL and PDGFBB were significantly decreased. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) showed that G-CSF, MIP1Î±, and IL8 were above 0.8 and could be used to diagnose MD (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the AUCs of CTACK and HGF were above 0.7 and acceptable to discriminate the MD group from the control group (p"‰<"‰0.01). The revised AUCs (1"‰âˆ’"‰AUC) of TRAIL and PDGFBB were above 0.7 and could also be used in the diagnosis of MD (p"‰<"‰0.01). The linear regression showed significant correlations between MIP1Î± and GCSF, between IL2RÎ± and GCSF, between IL8 and HGF, between MIP1Î± and IL8, and between SCF and CTACK; there was a marginal linear association between IP10 and MIP1Î±. Linear regression also showed that there were significant age-related correlations of CTACK and MIG expression in the MD group (p"‰<"‰0.01, ANOVA) but not in the control group. We hypothesize that G-CSF, IL8, and HGF, which are involved in the development of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) and through various mechanisms influence the functions of macrophages, lymphocytes, and dendritic cells, among others, are key players in the development of EH and MD and could be useful in elucidating the pathophysiological mechanisms leading to MD. Biomarkers identified in the present study may suggest that both autoimmune and autoinflammatory mechanisms are involved in MD. In the future, it will be valuable to develop a cost-effective method to detect G-CSF, IL8, HGF, CTACK, MIP1Î±, TRAIL, and PDGFBB in the serum of patient that have diagnostic relevance.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO