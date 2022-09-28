Read full article on original website
New images reveal moment of DART asteroid impact captured by Italian satellite
History was made Monday night when NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft successfully slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos. Now, new images captured by an Italian CubeSat reveal DART's moment of impact.
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
‘Basically a bullseye’: Nasa crashes spacecraft into asteroid to test Earth’s defenses – as it happened
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
IFLScience
First Aftermath Images Of NASA's Daring DART Asteroid Crash Released
Fresh satellite images have been released showing before and after shots of NASA’s DART mission that successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid over 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) deep into space. The Italian Space Agency has released its first images from the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for...
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Jupiter to reach closest point to Earth in 60 years while in opposition: Here’s when to catch rare moment
For the first time in nearly 60 years, Jupiter will be as close to Earth as possible on Monday.
NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter’s tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years. Juno on Thursday zipped within approximately 219 miles (352 kilometers) of Europa, thought to have an ocean flowing beneath its thick frozen crust, raising the possibility of underwater life. Scientists hailed the flyby as a success, with four pictures beamed down and released within several hours.
IFLScience
JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid
This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: Critical Preflight Test for Artemis I, DART Planetary Defense, New Webb Images
And new Webb Space Telescope images of neighbors in our solar system … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. On September 21, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center conducted a cryogenic demonstration test with the Space Launch System, or SLS rocket for NASA’s upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon. The demonstration test was designed to allow teams to confirm the repair of a hydrogen leak that cropped up during a previous launch attempt in early September, evaluate updated procedures for loading the rocket with propellant, and conduct additional evaluations. Keep up with the latest Artemis I updates on NASA’s Artemis blog.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket Departs Launch Pad Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Managers decided to roll back based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian not showing improving expected conditions for the Kennedy area. At 11:21 p.m. EDT on Monday, September 26, NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket left launch pad 39B atop the crawler-transporter and began its 4-mile trek to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
CNET
NASA's Tantalizing Juno Photos of Jupiter Moon Europa Are Among Closest Ever
Hello, Europa. NASA's Juno spacecraft cozied up to Jupiter's funky moon on Thursday, sending back some of the closest images ever taken of the icy world. This is our first really good look at Europa since NASA's Galileo spacecraft buzzed by over two decades ago. NASA is posting raw images...
ohmymag.co.uk
NASA releases new photos of Mars illuminated by the sun
The many researchers who are pooling their knowledge to operate the James Webb Space Telescope have no doubt said to themselves, 'who can do more can do less'. A true technological gem, the telescope is capable of observing distant celestial objects and taking sharper-than-ever pictures of galaxies light years away from Earth. This time, however, it was the Red Planet that the telescope was looking at.
scitechdaily.com
Successful Impact! NASA’s DART Mission Hits Asteroid in Historic Planetary Defense Test
After 10 months of flying through space, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully impacted its asteroid target on Monday, September 26, 2022. It was NASA’s first attempt to move an asteroid in space and the world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration. Mission control at the Johns...
Phys.org
Lunar glass shows moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth
A Curtin-led research team has found asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. The study also found that major impact events on Earth were not stand-alone events, but...
