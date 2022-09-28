Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Throne Ivory Worth More Than Gold Discovered in Jerusalem
The rare ivory plaques date back thousands of years to Solomon's Temple in the City of David.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered an "exceptional" cave that ancient people sealed 3,300 years ago, hiding grave goods and possibly human burials within it, just yards from a beach south of Tel Aviv. Use of the cave dates to a time when the ancient Egyptians, led by Ramesses II (also...
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation
Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest
An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
Dead Sea Scroll Found in Montana After Disappearing 60 Years Ago in Jerusalem
A 2,700-year-old Dead Sea Scroll that was thought to be lost forever has been found 6,000 miles away from its last known location. The fragment was one of three that survived the First Temple Period. Historians had long forgotten about it until Professor Shmuel Ahituv, from Ben Gurion University of the Negev, accepted the task of completing a book by a scholar of ancient Hebrew script named Ada Yardeni upon her death. While researching, he noticed the Dead Sea Scroll in a photograph. So he launched a campaign to locate it.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Found 2,600-Year-Old Cheese Inside Clay Vessels
The halloumi cheese is around 2,600 years old and was discovered in clay vessels decorated with Demotic script. Researchers working at a site in Egypt’s Giza Governorate recently reported a surprising discovery. Within ancient clay pots decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian form of writing found on the famous Rosetta Stone, they found blocks of white cheese dating back 2,600 years.
Massive 'bullseye' in Australian desert is evidence of an ancient reef
Satellite images revealed an ancient reef in a desert.
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Comments / 0