It’s not possible to do a lot of multi-tasking when you’re underwater. That’s the way Caleb Swanson wants it, even though he’s a busy guy. This University of South Dakota swimmer does not have a lot of spare minutes in his life. People aware of how deeply involved Swanson is in the college student experience will ask him why he’s hanging in there with the swimming when it would be so much easier to leave it behind.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO