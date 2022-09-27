Students walk out in protest of Youngkin’s new “alienating” policies regarding transgender students

Read full article on original website
Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours
The new transgender student policy from the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn more than 17,500 public comments in just over 24 hours, with more pouring in every minute.
WHSV
VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed policies will overturn its current rules regarding transgender athletes. The most recent VSHL guidelines allow trans athletes to participate in high school sports if they agree to undergo an appeals...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
How this Virginia teen stays positive despite cancer diagnosis
Caroline Dunn was diagnosed with B-cell high-risk Leukemia in 2021. Since that time, she has endured more than 100 different chemotherapy treatments and biopsies.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
maceandcrown.com
Virginia Becomes First State to Establish September as African Diaspora Heritage Month
The Angolan ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, told students and faculty at Old Dominion University that his hope for the future is the unification of all African countries. “Unification,” said Santo, “will benefit every nation on the continent.”. Santo made his remarks on...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
NBC12
Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there are not included. The Director of the Executive Mansion, Georgia Esposito, is clearing the air. She says the tour was...
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC12
As maternal mortality rates rise in Virginia, health officials launch interviews into deaths
Preliminary data show Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled between 2018 and 2020, a sharp increase encouraging state officials to start doing ground-level interviews to figure out what’s driving pregnancy-related deaths. According to early numbers from Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team, the state’s maternal mortality rate in...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Augusta Free Press
DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety
Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
americanhistorycentral.com
Nathaniel Bacon's Declaration of the People of Virginia
Nathaniel Bacon issued this document during Bacon’s Rebellion, which did the following:. Listed the grievances the people had against Berkeley. Identified Berkeley’s political allies. Accused Berkeley and his allies of treason. Commanded them to be captured and taken to the Middle Plantation of Virginia, which is present-day Williamsburg.
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
cardinalnews.org
The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams
So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
