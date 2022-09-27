Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 27
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas fair and rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few changes and additions this year. One thing […]
TSTC Culinary Arts restaurant will reopen to the public after two years
WACO, Texas — Texas State Technical College in Waco is finally welcoming back members of the public to its beloved student-operated restaurant this Wednesday, Sept. 28. This will be the first time that the school's Culinary Arts program has been able to welcome both members of the campus community and public to the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
coveleaderpress.com
National Night Out downtown kickoff party set for October 1 in Copperas Cove
The city of Copperas Cove’s 24th annual National Night Out kickoff party starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Copperas Cove. The annual event is the city’s official party for the community, ahead of the individual neighborhood block parties that are scheduled for the following Tuesday, October 4. The party will take place at the corner of Avenue E and S. Main Street.
rlhsnews.org
Volleyball falls in District play to Bremond
The RL Lady Cougars volleyball teams traveled to Bremond Tuesday night in the second match-up of district play. Although RL fought hard, the Lady Tigers were able to pull out the win. “We didn’t play to our potential,” Said head coach Amanda Spencer. “But, we will have another opportunity in...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Football is turning female at Palo Alto Middle School
KILLEEN, Texas — Imagine a typical night at a Central Texas football game. You'll hear fans in the stands, pads popping, and the whistle blowing in between plays. That all happens at Palo Alto Middle School, but if you look at the sideline, one thing is different. You'll see...
Owner of Killeen, Texas Thrift Store Says Shop Was Vandalized
The owner of a thrift shop here in Killeen, Texas is looking for answers after someone vandalized the business and may have tried to set it on fire. The owner of Southern Thrift located on Veterans Memorial says the shop was recently vandalized. Taking to a local Facebook group, the owner's brother shared images showing the alleged vandal, who it appears may have tried to set flame to the shop.
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
KWTX
Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
KBTX.com
12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 12-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday for circulating a possible school shooting threat aimed at Davila Middle School. Bryan police say on Sept. 23 they were made aware of a SnapChat circulating through Davila Middle School where someone was threatening a school shooting. School resource officers and patrol officers responded quickly and determined the threat was not credible.
fox44news.com
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WacoTrib.com
Graduates of McLennan County DWI/Drug Court find new start
In July 2020, Amado De La Paz was facing jail again. But he got an opportunity to turn his life around instead. De La Paz graduated with three others from the McLennan County DWI/Drug Court pretrial intervention program on Monday, and he said he looks forward to a productive new chapter in life.
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
KWTX
Waco Police search for missing teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
myb106.com
Here’s Why Texas Is Paying More For Pumpkins This Year
The fall season is officially upon us, and Texans couldn't be more excited. Temperatures are getting lower, sweatshirts are being worn, s'mores are back in style, and most importantly, Halloween is just around the corner. So that is certainly something a lot of us are looking forward to, but spooky...
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
