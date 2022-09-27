Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.

