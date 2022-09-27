Read full article on original website
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
MedicalXpress
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopies in FIT-positive persons require much higher ADR than primary colonoscopy
A cohort study of adults undergoing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result suggest that endoscopists performing colonoscopy in FIT-based screening programs should aim for markedly higher ADRs compared with programs that use colonoscopy as the primary screening intervention. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
aarp.org
Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist
As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
COVID Increases Risk for Developing Neurological Conditions Within First Year After Infection, Study Finds
Complications such as strokes, seizures, memory and movement disorders occurred 7% more in patients who had been infected with COVID than in similar, uninfected patients People who have contracted COVID-19 are at higher risk for developing a number of neurological conditions within the first year after infection, according to a new study. A year-long study published Thursday in Nature Medicine analyzed about 14 million medical records in a database from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Evaluating 44 brain and other neurological disorders, researchers found that disorders occurred...
‘Major breakthrough’ as dementia drug found to ‘slow cognitive decline’
A dementia charity has hailed a “historic moment” in Alzheimer’s research as a new drug has been found to reduce memory decline among patients with early-stage disease. Lecanemab was found to slow decline in participants’ memory and thinking. Alzheimer’s Research UK said the finding was a...
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours may increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
News-Medical.net
Collaborative, home-based palliative care may improve end-of-life outcomes for people with chronic heart failure
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative, home-based palliative care were less likely to die in hospital and more likely to die at home than people who received usual care, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220784. In Ontario between 2010 and 2015, 75% of...
MedicalXpress
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
News-Medical.net
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
MedicalXpress
Lung experts aim to combat COPD more effectively worldwide
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the most common chronic respiratory disease worldwide and the third leading cause of death. In Germany, about 10% of the population is affected. Fatigue, coughing and persistent massive shortness of breath are among the predominant symptoms. When these occur, COPD is usually already clearly progressed. There is no cure. However, the disease is preventable. The main causes include smoking and air pollution.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Links Red Meat Consumption to a 22% Higher Risk of Heart Disease
Blood sugar, general inflammation, and microbiome-related metabolites like TMAO seem to be more crucial in regulating heart disease risk than blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Is there a link between consuming more meat, particularly red and processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease? If so, why? The effects...
MedicalXpress
Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data
Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. The treatment, called lecanemab, was tested in a clinical trial of nearly 1,800 people, and slowed cognitive decline by 27 percent across an...
MedicalXpress
Team develops behavioral test to detect early risk of Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that damages a person's ability to think, remember, and perform basic functions. According to the National Institutes of Health, Alzheimer's affects more than 6 million Americans, mostly ages 65 and older. Though the neurological damage from the disease is irreversible, early detection and intervention has been shown to slow its progression.
