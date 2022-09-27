Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know
Everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6's roster, game modes, the new Drive Gauge, and more.
itechpost.com
#TheSteamSix 6 Things to Know Before You Play Survival Horror RPG Chernobylite
Survival horror is undoubtedly one of the most popular video game genres out there for both developers and gamers. We have seen a wide spectrum of stories and concepts, including the usual zombie video games and even psychological horror escape room games. If you happen to be looking for one...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer
Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a extended to feature-length.
Polygon
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
thecinemaholic.com
Overlord Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Overlord’ season 4 titled ‘The Witch of the Falling Kingdom,’ Climb challenges Aainz to a duel while Aura retrieves a demonic item from the Royal Capital. It is later revealed that Renner had played a crucial role in the fall of the Re-Estize Kingdom for a twisted motive. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the next PlayStation game headed to PC
After originally launching on PS5 and PS4, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC in October 2022.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters
The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
IGN
The Diofield Chronicles Video Review
The DioField Chronicle reviewed on PC by Leana Hafer. Also available on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. As an able, fast-paced tactical JRPG that spins a respectable, if generic swords and sorcery yarn, The DioField Chronicle is mainly let down by frustrating controls and stiffly-animated characters performing what is often a stiffly-written script. Shorter, action-packed missions make it an ideal Switch or Steam Deck game: something to chip away at little by little in your free moments. But even with its deep, multilayered progression system, there isn't enough heft here to make me want to sit back in my chair and sink into its uninspiring fantasy world for many hours at a time.
IGN
Mina The Hollower Gives Us the Shovel Knight Devs' Take on Retro Zelda
We take our first hands-on look at Mina the Hollower, the new pixel-art action-adventure game from Yacht Club Games, the makers of Shovel Knight. Previewed by Cameron Hawkins.
Splatoon 3 exploit is letting players get kills through walls
The Sloshing Machine seems to have some unintended powers
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
