ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton pulls away from St. Pauls

By Anthony McConnaughey Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaJ55_0iDP8YZW00
Addiel Avellaneda fires a shot on goal for Clinton’s first score of the match and the first of his two goals. Mike Carter| For the Independent

The Dark Horses were looking stay in the win column this past Monday against the St. Pauls Bulldogs. Despite a slow start, Clinton managed to turn up the heat in the second half and took the win 4-2 over the Bulldogs.

The first half was uncharacteristically slow for the Dark Horses. As a usually offensive team, Clinton had trouble in the beginning with their advances fizzling out of midfield. The Bulldogs bared their teeth and dug in, keeping the Horses contained for the better part of the first half, only getting off seven shots. St. Pauls however wasn’t generating any offense managing only two shots for the entire 40 minutes. Thirty minutes in, Addiel Avellaneda would find space to shoot and score on a well timed opportunity, putting Clinton ahead 1-0.

The second half was a much better performance as their offense created more opportunities to score. They’d score within the first five minutes of play. The big man, Daniel Adasiak, scored off an assist from Avellaneda adding to their lead 2-0. The Wildcats turned up the heat and took a shot that was perfectly placed for a goal, bringing them one point closer, 2-1 the score.

The Horses responded with another goal of their own. They came roaring down the left side of the pitch and attempted a cross pass. Avellaneda tried to settle ball and passed to Adasiak who took a shot. It ricocheted off a Cougar player and Avellaneda took advantage and scored, bring their lead back to two, the score 3-1.

As the match continued, the Horses found their rhythm and dug themselves in on the Cougars side more and more as the match went on. This didn’t deter the Cougars as they pushed their way down on a counter and quickly sniped a shot in the top corner, keeping it close 3-2.

After the goal, Clinton and St. Pauls went up and down the pitch again trying to get an advantage. The Dark Horses created a scoring chance by delivering a cross to Adasiak who went up for a header. The Cougars laid out to save it and take a point away from them. With six minutes left in the half, Clinton put up some insurance and Griffin Williams scored the last goal of the evening. The game ended shortly after that with Clinton winning the match 4-2.

With the win, the Clinton Dark Horses improved to 10-2-2 and remain undefeated in the conference at 4-0. They are slated on the road on Wednesday against Midway at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Sampson Independent

Midway still perfect, now 16-0

The undefeated Lady Raiders turned in another dominating week, claiming a pair of wins over East Bladen and Fairmont as they inch closer to claiming the SAC-7 Conference Championship. The first game of the week was on Tuesday night as the Lady Raiders took on East Bladen. Though Midway took...
FAIRMONT, NC
Sampson Independent

Union falls to Neuse Charter

Ariyonna Spearman leaps high to block Cougar’s shot. Hailey King extends out to tip the ball over the net for a score.
SMITHFIELD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pauls, NC
Sports
City
Clinton, NC
City
Saint Pauls, NC
Clinton, NC
Sports
High School Football PRO

Princeton, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastern Wayne High School football team will have a game with Princeton High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GOLDSBORO, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Wildcats
columbuscountynews.com

Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy