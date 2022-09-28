ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Adrian Houser
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)

TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy