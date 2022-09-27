Read full article on original website
Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools
Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
granitebaytoday.org
Pat Predicts: Granite Bay vs. Del Oro
The Granite Bay-Del Oro rivalry is one of the biggest high school rivalries in the Sacramento area. This game on Friday is a crucial game for both teams. Both teams are undefeated, and the head to head record for the rivalry is tied at 13-13. Granite Bay’s main strength is...
goldcountrymedia.com
Johnson Ranch plays home to Northern California's first professional pickleball tournament
Northern California had its first professional pickleball tournament last weekend with the Association of Pickleball Professionals Sacramento Open at Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville. The tournament lasted from Sept. 22 until Sunday and was played at the club’s new 24-court pickleball complex that opened back in May. The complex...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California high school football team forfeits game over ‘slave auction video’
River Valley High School’s varsity football team is forfeiting Friday night’s contest at Woodcreek due to the discovery of a “disturbing” video depicting a slave auction, according to the Yuba City Unified School District. In an email sent to district staff members Thursday night, including those...
KCRA.com
NASCAR returns to Roseville this weekend. Here's what to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — NASCAR racing returns to Roseville's All American Speedway this weekend as the drivers near the end of their season with only a few races left to crown a champion. The driver development series of NASCAR, called the ARCA Menards West Series, has traveled to tracks all...
Rocklin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rocklin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rocklin High School football team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00.
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
MaxPreps
LIVE AUDIO: Folsom at Oak Ridge
Chris Maffeo will be providing live audio as 5-0 Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, Calif.) hosts 4-1 Folsom (Calif.) Friday at 7:00 p.m.. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Maffeo will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has...
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
River Valley High School football team acted out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of a Yuba City high school acted out a slave auction, the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said. Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district received a video Thursday of the River Valley High School football team members acting out a slave action. The superintendent said said […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"
YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible." "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
KCRA.com
Body of Washington woman found at Davis Recology Center
DAVIS, Calif. — The body of a woman from the state of Washington was found at a recycling and composting center in Davis, police said Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Davis Police Department said its officers on Monday around 7:10 a.m. found the body of a woman at the Davis Recology Center.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University
Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
Eater
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
