YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible." "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO