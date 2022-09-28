Read full article on original website
Pakistan's finance minister says he will formally resign from role
ISLAMABAD, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role, a change that comes as the country grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by destructive flooding.
US News and World Report
Swiss Finance Minister Maurer to Step Down at End of Year
ZURICH (Reuters) -Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, a fiscal hawk who recognised the need to turn on the money taps to help Switzerland get through the coronavirus pandemic, will step down at the end of this year, he said on Friday. Maurer, former leader and still member of the right-wing Swiss...
Pakistan FM warns of consequences to Taliban isolation
Pakistan's foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In contrast to some previous Pakistani officials, the foreign minister -- whose mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated in 2007 -- offered no warm words for the Taliban.
U.S. pushes for 'constructive' India-Pakistan relations
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late on Monday he had discussed with his Pakistani counterpart what he called managing a responsible relationship with neighbouring India.
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
Narendra Modi’s BJP bans Indian Islamic group for ‘terrorist’ links
An Islamic organisation that says it fights discrimination against minorities in India has disbanded after the government declared it and its affiliates unlawful, accusing them of involvement in terrorism. The government of Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) group of having been...
nationalinterest.org
Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
For the weary Kurdish family and the young people from Eritrea, Mali and Ivory Coast outside Ventimiglia train station, life is like Groundhog Day, an itinerary invariably made up of repeated attempts to cross the border into France and of scrambling for food and finding somewhere to sleep. The northern...
US News and World Report
Italy's Election Result Is Cause for Concern, Dutch PM Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The election victory of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is cause for concern over developments in Italy, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday. "Italy of course is a cause for concern. Parties in this coalition have said and done things that should make...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Nord Stream Leaks Occurred in Zone Controlled by U.S. Intelligence
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington...
France 24
A ‘seismic’ shift: Will Meloni’s Italy turn its back on Europe?
The results of Italy's general election could alter the balance of power within the EU, with far-right, eurosceptic parties set to helm the next government in Rome. Italy is making something of a U-turn from Mario Draghi’s premiership, which put Italy back in the driving seat of Europe and bolstered the influence of a country accustomed to punching below its weight.
Turkey to re-inforce military presence in northern Cyprus -Erdogan
ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey will re-inforce its military presence in northern Cyprus after the United States lifted defence trade restrictions on Cyprus, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada
A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country's ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Advance on Russian Outpost Challenges Putin’s Grip on Donbas
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could...
US News and World Report
New UK Coins Featuring Image of King Charles Revealed
LONDON (Reuters) - The first British coins to feature the image of King Charles have been unveiled by the Royal Mint, with the portrait of the new monarch facing the opposite direction to his late mother Queen Elizabeth in keeping with tradition. The new image will appear on 50 pence...
US News and World Report
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
Thousands rally to demand Czech government’s resignation
PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied again in the Czech capital on Wednesday to condemn the Czech government’s handling of the energy crisis and its support for Ukraine. Despite a national holiday, the protest that united the far right with the far left was smaller than the...
US News and World Report
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
