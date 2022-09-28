ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US News and World Report

Swiss Finance Minister Maurer to Step Down at End of Year

ZURICH (Reuters) -Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, a fiscal hawk who recognised the need to turn on the money taps to help Switzerland get through the coronavirus pandemic, will step down at the end of this year, he said on Friday. Maurer, former leader and still member of the right-wing Swiss...
EUROPE
AFP

Pakistan FM warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

Pakistan's foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In contrast to some previous Pakistani officials, the foreign minister -- whose mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated in 2007 -- offered no warm words for the Taliban.
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Narendra Modi’s BJP bans Indian Islamic group for ‘terrorist’ links

An Islamic organisation that says it fights discrimination against minorities in India has disbanded after the government declared it and its affiliates unlawful, accusing them of involvement in terrorism. The government of Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) group of having been...
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Italy's Election Result Is Cause for Concern, Dutch PM Says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The election victory of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is cause for concern over developments in Italy, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday. "Italy of course is a cause for concern. Parties in this coalition have said and done things that should make...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Nord Stream Leaks Occurred in Zone Controlled by U.S. Intelligence

(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington...
POLITICS
France 24

A ‘seismic’ shift: Will Meloni’s Italy turn its back on Europe?

The results of Italy's general election could alter the balance of power within the EU, with far-right, eurosceptic parties set to helm the next government in Rome. Italy is making something of a U-turn from Mario Draghi’s premiership, which put Italy back in the driving seat of Europe and bolstered the influence of a country accustomed to punching below its weight.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Advance on Russian Outpost Challenges Putin’s Grip on Donbas

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

New UK Coins Featuring Image of King Charles Revealed

LONDON (Reuters) - The first British coins to feature the image of King Charles have been unveiled by the Royal Mint, with the portrait of the new monarch facing the opposite direction to his late mother Queen Elizabeth in keeping with tradition. The new image will appear on 50 pence...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
MILITARY

