Central Europe, Russia And Turkey Fund, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 3 days ago
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
via.news

Golden Ocean Group Limited, Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 8.28 -4.72% 27.62%...
STOCKS

