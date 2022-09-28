Central Europe, Russia And Turkey Fund, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why This Stock's 2.7% Dividend Yield Could Be the Safest on Wall Street
It's a Dividend King with a long reign still ahead.
tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Motley Fool
S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 Powerhouse Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
If you have funds available to invest, you can find deals in companies that are poised to do well.
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
via.news
Monroe Capital Corporation, GDL Fund, The, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), GDL Fund, The (GDL), China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 8.23 -1.67% 10.91% 2022-09-18 23:49:15. 2 GDL Fund, The (GDL)...
via.news
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 8.28 -4.72% 27.62%...
