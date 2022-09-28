ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Palladium (PA) is at $2,143.00 and 1.2% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 6284541382.46. Palladium Range.
NASDAQ Composite Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 29 September, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,730.80, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 609355511, 90.42% below its average volume of 6361650332.19.
NYSE FANG Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 29 September, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,771.89, 2.88% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.98% up from its trailing 24 hours...
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.811% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:06 EST on Friday, 30 September, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9652, 0.8105% up since the last session’s close. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) Range. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.888% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 6.58% up since the last session’s close. S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Range. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s daily highs and lows,...
Sabre Corporation Stock Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) slid by a staggering 27.98% in 30 days from $7.22 to $5.20 at 13:14 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.26% to $10,765.62, following the last session’s downward trend. Sabre Corporation’s last close...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Platinum (PL) is at $860.20 and 1.14% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 215, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203096.17. Platinum Range.
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.76% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 29 September, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0190, 0.7596% down since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.76% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.03...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: What To Expect In The Next Few Days

While stocks finally found some support on Wednesday, September 28, the tone in the markets has turned overwhelmingly bearish in the past weeks. The culprit is the increasingly hawkish stance of central banks around the world as they fight hard to keep inflation under control. Apple stock (AAPL) - Get...
Cocoa Futures Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 05:50 EST on Thursday, 29 September, Cocoa (CC) is at $2,316.00 and 1.49% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2815, 99.98% below its average volume of 18528750.36. Cocoa Range. Concerning...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, as investors were worried over the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance, raising recession concerns for the US economy. The Down is down over 8% this month, while the S&P 500 tumbled to its lowest level last seen in November 2020. Shares of tech...
NYSE Composite Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,644.08, 7.82% down since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its trailing 30 days...
