Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Palladium (PA) is at $2,143.00 and 1.2% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 6284541382.46. Palladium Range.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 29 September, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,730.80, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 609355511, 90.42% below its average volume of 6361650332.19.
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 29 September, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,771.89, 2.88% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.98% up from its trailing 24 hours...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022: Cramer says buy this drugmaker, even after hitting all-time high
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve following the Bank of England's lead in intervening in the hot bond market. They also share a pharmaceutical name they like more than the rest, and explain why it is a buy right now.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
Dow drops 500 points after plunging 8% in September: Wall Street declines for the third straight quarter in longest losing streak since Great Recession
Wall Street ended Friday -- the final day of the month and the quarter -- on another down note, with the main stock indexes posting their third straight quarterly loss for the first time since the Great Recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points for a loss of...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.811% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:06 EST on Friday, 30 September, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9652, 0.8105% up since the last session’s close. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) Range. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.888% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 6.58% up since the last session’s close. S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Range. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s daily highs and lows,...
via.news
Sabre Corporation Stock Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) slid by a staggering 27.98% in 30 days from $7.22 to $5.20 at 13:14 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.26% to $10,765.62, following the last session’s downward trend. Sabre Corporation’s last close...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
msn.com
U.S. stocks close at lowest level in nearly 2 years as S&P 500 sees longest losing streak since February 2020
The S&P 500 index closed at its lowest level in nearly two years Tuesday while cementing its longest losing streak since February 2020 as markets remained volatile, with only the Nasdaq Composite escaping a daily loss. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 125.82 points, or 0.4%, lower...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Platinum (PL) is at $860.20 and 1.14% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 215, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203096.17. Platinum Range.
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.76% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 29 September, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0190, 0.7596% down since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.76% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.03...
CNBC
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022: Cramer says buy this stock "aggressively," if you don't own it
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think the S&P 500 could be in for a bounce after hitting a new 2022 closing low. They also share two stocks they are considering buying ahead of the next Monthly Meeting, and which company Cramer says is a big buy right now if you do not own it already.
Apple Stock: What To Expect In The Next Few Days
While stocks finally found some support on Wednesday, September 28, the tone in the markets has turned overwhelmingly bearish in the past weeks. The culprit is the increasingly hawkish stance of central banks around the world as they fight hard to keep inflation under control. Apple stock (AAPL) - Get...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 05:50 EST on Thursday, 29 September, Cocoa (CC) is at $2,316.00 and 1.49% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2815, 99.98% below its average volume of 18528750.36. Cocoa Range. Concerning...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, as investors were worried over the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance, raising recession concerns for the US economy. The Down is down over 8% this month, while the S&P 500 tumbled to its lowest level last seen in November 2020. Shares of tech...
via.news
NYSE Composite Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 30 September, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,644.08, 7.82% down since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its trailing 30 days...
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
Comments / 0