Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Quiet Quitting Is Dividing the Workforce. Here's How to Bring Everyone Back Together.
With "quiet quitting" dominating conversations about work, it feels like something has broken down in the relationship between employer and employee. Rather than judging one side or the other, we need to get back to open, multidirectional workplace communication that empowers everyone.
Half of UK’s professionals to look for new job as result of mini-Budget – survey
Half of Britain’s professionals are planning to look for a new job due to fears of rocketing mortgage bills sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-Budget last week, according to new research.A survey of 2,300 workers by jobs site CV-Library found 49.6% will now actively look for a new role with a higher salary following days of economic turmoil.Some 28% reported they were already looking for a new job, but 8.6% said the Government’s plans made them want to sit tight and stay where they are.A significant 59% felt a weak pound would adversely effect their employer and a further 68% were...
techxplore.com
Dog-human bonds could guide development of social robots
A new study highlights specific dog behaviors that dog owners perceive as important for bonding with their pets. Katie Riddoch of the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on September 28. Robots with social behaviors have been proposed as a potential...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Self-Love As A Daily Therapy
If you consider your body to be an energy source, it becomes clear why we must replenish our energy each day. Many of us display robotic behavior. We empty the tank and then expect to still be tolerant, patient, and kind to everyone else. Have you ever had back discomfort from bending over backward to aid others? Although it might not physically hurt, repeatedly putting your own needs last has a negative impact on your overall well-being since it causes emotional agony. You should prioritize taking care of yourself instead!
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday
The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
artofhealthyliving.com
Learning Time Management Skills For Your Mental Health
We can’t always have our schedules figured out. But with the daily realities of life of a cramped schedule and deadlines to beat, it may not be easy to be available on time for everything. Sometimes it feels like we should be added more hours to our days. That statement is enough to let you know that you are not finding a balance between your schedules or that you may be overstretching to tick something off your to-do list. The feeling of being busy may be satisfactory, especially if you are achieving your goals, but sometimes we may be throwing away our mental wellness. Therefore, it is essential to manage your time in a way that you have time to catch up with your hobbies or relax amidst a busy schedule.
Digital Trends
Experts warn AI assistants are hurting the social development of children
The likes of Google Assistant and Alexa have been at the receiving end of privacy-related concerns for a while now, yet they continue to make inroads inside millions of homes. But it appears that they might also have a detrimental impact on the growth of children when it comes to their psycho-social development and acquiring core skills.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disruptmagazine.com
How Business Gurus, Mathew and Luigi, Are Helping Small Businesses Thrive
Establishing and scaling your small business to stability is never easy. There are. numerous factors you need to consider while also working hard to overcome. challenges. As a result, entrepreneurs need to possess an array of skills and. competencies, some of which need to be learned from experience. This creates...
psychologytoday.com
Becoming a Small Talk Expert
Many people noticed that their social skills got a little rusty during the pandemic. My latest book discusses the psychology of mirrors and reflections. Research explains why being reflected by others is so vital to our well-being. Being reflected occurs naturally during face-to-face conversations. We need these reflections from others...
Comments / 0