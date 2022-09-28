Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Everybody's Pizzeria and Bar opens for anyone who loves pizza
SMITHFIELD – Come in for a slice or stay for dinner at Everybody’s Pizzeria and Bar, 970 Douglas Pike, owned by Woonsocket Career and Technical Center culinary graduate, 29-year-old Kevin Lavallee. Lavallee said he knew as a kid that he wanted to be a chef while helping his...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals, freebies
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and shops across Southern New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
fun107.com
Meet the Mimi Behind New Bedford’s Mimi’s Kitchen
If you're looking for a really good home-cooked meal, then add Mimi's Kitchen in New Bedford to your list of local restaurants. On Tuesday, I spent lunchtime at the new Mimi's Kitchen on Nauset Street. The mom-and-pop breakfast and luncheon establishment opened in February 2022 and has been going strong ever since.
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
whatsupnewp.com
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot
Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the summer season already in the rearview and the cooler fall weather taking hold, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
WPRI
Eye on RI: Bewitching events
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Bewitched and Bedazzled- This one-day family-centered festival celebrates fall and the filming by Disney of the sequel to Hocus Pocus that occurred at this location at Chase Farm Park in the fall of 2021. Stage entertainment, vendors, costumes, psychics, contests, hayride, live music and more.
National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday
BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
