parkco.us
County seeks applicants for Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission
Park County, CO - Looking for a way to serve your community and broader Park County? The county is seeking applicants to fill several vacant positions on the volunteer Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission. The Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission are made up of Park County residents. Both...
parkco.us
Save the Date: Park County Virtual Career Fair Oct. 12
Park County, CO – Park County will host a first-ever virtual career fair on October 12, from 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM. Meet with hiring managers from the comfort of your own home. Internet connectivity a problem? Visit any local library during the virtual fair for assistance. Registration coming soon! Check out our current job openings here: https://parkco.us/jobs.aspx/.
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Two children go missing on Colorado resort town trail, safely located
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
lamarledger.com
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
WPS warns parents of driver allegedly photographing elementary students
Westminster Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout for an SUV seen in the photo below. The district says its driver has been acting suspiciously near one of its schools.The driver was reported photographing students on the elementary campus of the Colorado STEM Academy, off West 72nd Avenue and Irving Street, the district said.Staff approached the SUV and the driver took off, the district said.The SUV appears to be a gray or dark colored two-door Chevy Tahoe from the mid-1990s.The incident was reported to police, who warned other nearby departments about it too.If you or students see this SUV, please call police.
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
Multiple vehicle crash closes C-470 near Morrison
Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. "Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according...
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
KDVR.com
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
Police find victim restrained for over five hours, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a domestic disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs led to officers finding a victim, that was held against their will for over five hours. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Cache La […]
Crash caught on camera at problematic intersection
Video from a Denver neighborhood intersection captures what residents are calling a longstanding safety issue that needs attention.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances
The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
