Lakeview Local Schools educator named 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year

Cortland, OH – Melissa Kmetz, a third grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Lakeview Local Schools, has been named the 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year. Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens made the surprise public announcement today during a schoolwide assembly at Lakeview Elementary School.
Sign Up Now! Heading to Kindergarten Cohort 3-Deadline Oct 21,2022

Heading to Kindergarten is creating a new cohort for the. 2022-2023 school year and you are invited to join us!. During the 2021-2022 school year, seven public school / Head Start teams from around Ohio participated in Heading to Kindergarten Cohort 2. SST 4: Chardon Local Schools / Lake Geauga...
