ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Announces Support for Community-Based Interventions to Prevent Violent Crime
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that support is now available for non-profits and governmental agencies to establish or enhance community-based interventions to prevent violence and connect crime victims to recovery services. A total of $20 million in grant funding is now available as part of Governor DeWine's...
ohio.gov
Lakeview Local Schools educator named 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year
Cortland, OH – Melissa Kmetz, a third grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Lakeview Local Schools, has been named the 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year. Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens made the surprise public announcement today during a schoolwide assembly at Lakeview Elementary School.
ohio.gov
Sign Up Now! Heading to Kindergarten Cohort 3-Deadline Oct 21,2022
Heading to Kindergarten is creating a new cohort for the. 2022-2023 school year and you are invited to join us!. During the 2021-2022 school year, seven public school / Head Start teams from around Ohio participated in Heading to Kindergarten Cohort 2. SST 4: Chardon Local Schools / Lake Geauga...
