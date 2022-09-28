Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Another Frequently Used Reliever Heads to the Injured List
The Dodgers bullpen shuffle continues as the postseason nears.
Padres notes: Hoping Friday is Darvish's last regular-season start; Dixon gets first look
After Friday's start, Yu Darvish would be on regular rest for Game 162, but Padres hoping postseason berth is already wrapped up
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
Rockies trying to make most of unusual 6-game set
LOS ANGELES -- Friday night’s opener of an unusual six-game series against the now-confirmed best team in the Majors was especially cruel to the Rockies. So ravenous was the Dodger Stadium crowd, it booed Brendan Rodgers for daring to cap his three-hit night by scoring the Rockies’ only run in a 10-1 rout.
Dodgers clinch No. 1 seed for entire postseason
LOS ANGELES -- If the Dodgers play into November, the path to a championship will run through Dodger Stadium. With the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the Rays and the Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Rockies on Friday at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles secured the best record in the Majors and home-field advantage throughout the World Series.
Álvarez gets taste of big spots in MLB debut
NEW YORK -- Francisco Álvarez thought his 2022 season was over following Triple-A Syracuse's season finale on Wednesday. The top prospect in baseball posted on Instagram that same night that he was already counting down the days until he returned to the field. Turns out, that countdown was far...
Ryan caps breakout rookie season with Twins record
DETROIT -- Exactly a year ago, Joe Ryan’s spectacular month-long cameo in the big leagues to finish out the 2021 regular season came to a forgettable conclusion at the hands of these Tigers. Friday night at Comerica Park, he punched back in record-breaking fashion. Ryan entered his ‘22 finale...
A grand first homer shows Proctor's promise
SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants called up Ford Proctor from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, they presented him with a fitting jersey number: 65. After making his Major League debut at Chase Field that night, Proctor became the 65th player used by the Giants this season, breaking the franchise record previously set in 2019. Manager Gabe Kapler attributed the roster churn to the organization’s desire to evaluate as many players as possible as it prepares to turn the page on a disappointing 2022 season.
Lyles dominates Yanks, but O's are eliminated
NEW YORK -- It was a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles knew the fans wanted to see Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge break Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 homers. Unfortunately for the fans, Judge didn't hit a...
Late rally not enough to end Rockies' San Francisco slump
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Rockies were three outs away from being shut out for the 13th time this season on Thursday night, capping a frustrating series in which they had been outscored 11-5 in the first two games. Not so fast. The Rockies did go on to lose the game,...
New-look Giants bullpen gets job done
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants came into the 2022 campaign with a bullpen composed almost entirely of holdovers from last season, when their relievers led the Majors with a 2.99 ERA. But the unit looks quite different now compared to the beginning of the year. Only three of the 10...
Burnes keeps Brewers hot on Wild Card trail
MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen wasn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup on Friday night, but he was looking forward to being a spectator. “This kind of matchup between these kinds of guys? With six games left?” McCutchen said of the Corbin Burnes vs. Sandy Alcantara battle to come, pitting the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner against his presumptive successor. “You don’t see that every day.”
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
No. 1 overall prospects: How Álvarez differs from other catchers
When MLB Pipeline updated our Top 100 rankings last month, there was a new name at the top -- Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, who joined the Major League club Friday. Álvarez is in the lineup against the Braves at DH, batting seventh. Since we began ranking prospects in...
Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot
SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
'We're still in it': Phils snap skid, get back on track in WC race
WASHINGTON -- Breathe, Phillies. The Phils beat the Nationals, 5-1, in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park, snapping a five-game losing streak and reducing their postseason magic number to five with six games to play. Game 2 was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for a split doubleheader Saturday. Philadelphia is a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third National League Wild Card spot, but the Phillies own a tiebreaker over the Brewers because they won the season series, 4-2. Milwaukee must finish with a better record to bounce Philadelphia from the postseason.
Just how much is winning NL East worth to Mets, Braves?
This weekend’s Mets vs. Braves series in Atlanta – pending the effects of Hurricane Ian – is without question the biggest regular-season series of the year. There is one game of separation between New York’s 98-58 and Atlanta’s 97-59 records. There are six games left. Three are head-to-head. It doesn’t get much more important than this.
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
Yanks' bullpen takes hit with Holmes, Britton injured
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have six regular-season games remaining, and with closer Clay Holmes expected to be unavailable until at least the American League Division Series, they must iron out an alternate road map to the ninth inning. Holmes sustained a right shoulder strain during an appearance in the...
What to expect from Francisco Álvarez
When you’re searching for your first World Series title since 1986 and your offense could use a jolt of energy just in time for the playoffs, who you gonna call? The No. 1 overall prospect in the game. The Mets are promoting MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall talent Francisco...
