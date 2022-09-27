CHARLESTON, S.C. - The No. 17/25 College of Charleston women's golf team returns to action today at the Evie Odom Invitational hosted by Old Dominion University. The tournament was originally scheduled to begin Friday, September 30 and run through Sunday, October 2. Due to implications caused by Hurricane Ian, the tournament will now begin today at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start. The second round will tentatively begin on Friday morning with the possibility of playing 36.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO