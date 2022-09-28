Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Cape Gazette
Plan B Art Project reception set at Heidi Lowe Gallery Oct. 8
Heidi Lowe Gallery will host Plan B Art Project, a traveling exhibition of contemporary jewelry, from Saturday, Oct. 8 to Tuesday, Nov. 8, at her space in Lewes. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 8. Exhibition curator Shauna Blythe Burke said, “Plan B is an art statement to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood and to issues surrounding a person’s right to make choices about one’s own body.”
Cape Gazette
Ocean Aviation opens new flight training facility in Georgetown
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy, a world-class flight training institution on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has opened a new facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The expansion allows us to better serve new and existing students in Sussex County, and surrounding areas farther north and west of our main campus in Ocean City, Md. The facility includes new offices and a corporate aircraft hangar to accommodate up to seven training aircraft.”
Cape Gazette
Charles F. Redington Jr., Air Force veteran
Charles F. Redington Jr., 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home in Rehoboth Beach. He was born June 18, 1929, in Pittston, Pa., son of the late Charles and Annette Redington. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son Gregory; and...
Rehoboth Beach to hold special meeting on offshore wind
The City of Rehoboth Beach will hold a special meeting Tuesday focused on offshore wind projects under development off Delaware’s coast. According to the city, the meeting will include presentations from representatives of eight organizations as well as a question-and-answer session. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public, both in person and via livestream. Click ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video
Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Bioenergy Innovation Center plans to use new organic recycling technology
When Jeff Deats looks out over the 200-plus-acre composting site he manages in Seaford, he can envision new advantages for western Sussex County – renewable energy, cleaner water and air, and well-paid jobs. Most of all, he imagines a future in which the region is a hub for new...
Cape Gazette
Compass team volunteers for beach cleanup
Participating in their second annual beach cleanup day, local Compass employees and real estate agents took to Cape Henlopen State Park to remove nearly 43 pounds of trash from the coastline. With Sept. 8 designated as Compass Cares Days, regional agents and employees get together to support meaningful causes at...
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth called out for water leaks
The following letter was sent to Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I called several times recently, leaving my phone number and name to both your offices and the administrative offices asking for a call back. No one has returned my calls – and I’m not surprised.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Yacht Club celebrates 90 years
What started as a group of sailors meeting on Lewes Beach for weekend races more than nine decades ago developed into the Lewes Yacht Club, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this month. Club members gathered Sept. 24 to celebrate the 90th anniversary. The event was highlighted with attendance by...
Cape Gazette
Suzanne L. Samuelson, generous, hardworking woman
Suzanne L. Samuelson, 71 of Bethany Beach, Annapolis, Md., and Cold Spring, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with her devoted husband and daughter by her side. Suzanne was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Cold Spring. Suzy, as family knew her, was the daughter of the late Edward...
Cape Gazette
WBOC
Months Of Discussions Around Eliminating Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - There has been months of discussions with the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Rehoboth Beach Environmental Committee on eliminating gas-powered landscaping equipment. If approved, the plan would move in phases. Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski says, "So, the committee would like to phase it in where the city starts...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth resident’s late-day planting fiasco
This past Friday, I wrapped up my workweek and decided to focus my attention on the outside of my home. I looked forward to spending the remaining hours of daylight left on planting mums in the window boxes above my front porch. Around 6:30 p.m., a Rehoboth Beach police officer stopped in front of my home. Thinking he was just finishing up some paperwork or police-related activity, I honestly didn’t think twice about it.
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
Cape Gazette
BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
Flu season down under hints at trouble here
MILFORD -- The Milford Senior Center schedules dozens of well-attended exercise classes -- but that’s not the only way some are keeping healthy this fall. The Center is holding two flu shot clinics this week -- and attendance exceeded expectations Monday. “I knew it would be busy, but when...
