Ocean Aviation Flight Academy, a world-class flight training institution on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has opened a new facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The expansion allows us to better serve new and existing students in Sussex County, and surrounding areas farther north and west of our main campus in Ocean City, Md. The facility includes new offices and a corporate aircraft hangar to accommodate up to seven training aircraft.”

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO