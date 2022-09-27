ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuffolkjournal.com

SGA talks goals for upcoming semester

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association said it’s striving to improve equity for all students, as well as enhance opportunities for students to become more connected with SGA in the upcoming academic year. SGA, which acts as an intermediary between Suffolk’s student body and faculty, seeks to ensure “that...
BOSTON, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Passion in art: WBUR honors POC artists in Greater Boston

On Sept. 22, WBUR CitySpace hosted a celebration honoring emerging artists of color in Boston. The event was a new vision, a riot of colors and different styles giving birth to stunning contemporary works of art. The collective was made up of dancers, mechanics, poets, photographers and fighters for their words.
BOSTON, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

The Orange Line is back on track

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that the Orange Line had reopened after its 30-day maintenance hiatus onSept. 19. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release, “A tremendous amount of choreography, coordination, and hard work has been accomplished during these 30 days, including over a dozen projects to replace rail, track, signals, rail fasteners, and more that would have taken the T five years of nights and weekends to accomplish.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy