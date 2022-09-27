The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that the Orange Line had reopened after its 30-day maintenance hiatus onSept. 19. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release, “A tremendous amount of choreography, coordination, and hard work has been accomplished during these 30 days, including over a dozen projects to replace rail, track, signals, rail fasteners, and more that would have taken the T five years of nights and weekends to accomplish.”

