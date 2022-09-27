ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street

Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
GIBSON, LA
WWL-AMFM

More bullets flying on the I-10

There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
12NewsNow

15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA

