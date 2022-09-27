Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
blackchronicle.com
Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street
Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
Vehicle left in flames after traveling off roadway in deadly Slidell crash
After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames according to LSP.
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
Female inmate escapes Mississippi county jail. Have you seen her?
Mississippi law enforcement used helicopters and the US Marshals Service to help find of woman who escaped the Hancock County jail Friday. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Kasie Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, escape the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high fence with barbed wire when she was out in the jail yard for exercise.
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at Washington Parish home
According to deputies, Dustin King, 4, and Shanda Honaker, 45 were arrested at a residence in Angie on September 28.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet
After the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was awarded to the state, it was converted to a black and white patrol vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.
fox26houston.com
Family members demand answers after Black man was tased by HCSO, said to be on his deathbed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A news conference was held Friday after a Black man was tasered by Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies and is now on his deathbed, according to a release. Dr. Candice Matthews, Quanell X, and other community and civil rights organizations will be at the conference. In...
More bullets flying on the I-10
There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
