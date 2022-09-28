Read full article on original website
Related
"I Did That Once, Then Quit": Employees Are Sharing The Grossest Things Management Made Them Do At Restaurants
"When someone orders a whole pizza, they’ll take an older pizza (with some slices sold from it) that's getting close to its hold time, fill the missing slices in with the new pizza, and serve the Frankenstein pizza to the customer."
The Odd Reason Hardee's Is Mocking MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Until this week, fast food chain Hardee's was known as the Carl's Jr sister company because it was acquired by Carl's Jr parent CKE Restaurants in 1997 (per Mental Floss). And while Hardee's and Carl's Jr operate in different parts of the country — the former operates in the Midwest and Southeast, while the latter is popular in the West Coast and Southwest — Mental Floss says Hardees has had something of an identity crisis, since both restaurant chains have the same logo and serve the same charbroiled Thickburgers and biscuits.
Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?
Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
'Smile' lampoons horror tropes — or does it?
Writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut “Smile” boasts the thinnest of premises based on a laundry list of horror movie trends and tropes, from the historical to the contemporary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Network
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Alton Brown's Dogs
While Alton Brown may be a wizard in the kitchen and a creative genius on both sides of the camera, he can also be a pretty controversial figure. He's had his fair share of celebrity chef feuds, including the time he famously blasted Adam Richman of "Man vs. Food" over what he saw as the show's inclination toward food waste, and he even had some harsh things to say about the late Anthony Bourdain. A pre-election Twitter rant in 2020 may have had fans wondering about the chef's mental health, and quite a few were turned off when Brown revealed that his politics tilted more to the right than the left.
Comments / 0