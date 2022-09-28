Read full article on original website
Gallery 14 Presents Images By Grebanier and Hoerl
“GIRL IN WINDOW”: This work by Scott Hoerl is featured in “Found Images,” on view at Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography in Hopewell October 8 through October 23. A reception is on October 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography will feature the...
Ellarslie Museum Hosts Trenton Blues Band
BLUES AT ELLARSLIE: Joe Zook and Blues DeLuxe will perform at Ellarslie, Trenton’s City Museum in Cadwalader Park, on Saturday, October 29. The Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie hosts Joe Zook and Blues DeLuxe on Saturday, October 29. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 to 10 p.m. show. Tickets are $35 for museum members and $40 for non-members, with refreshments included in the ticket price.
“Emotional Odyssey” at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville
“BLOOMING”: This work by Carol Sanzalone is featured in “Emotional Odyssey,” her joint exhibit with Joseph DeFay, on view October 6 through November 6 at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville. An opening reception is on October 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. “Emotional Odyssey,” an exhibit of...
A Legacy in Jazz At Morristown Concert
JAZZY TRIBUTE: Princeton pianist Larry Fuller is among those performing October 9 in Morristown with the New Jersey Jazz Society, paying tribute to bassist Bill Crow and tenor saxophonist Houston Person. (Photo by Rob Davidson) On Sunday, October 9, the New Jersey Jazz Society will be celebrating its 50th anniversary...
Exciting Eclectic Mix of Entertainment Is on the Bill at the Hopewell Theater
PERFORMING ARTS: “At the Hopewell Theater, we provide a place for emerging and established talent to perform in a world-class theater right in the heart of Hopewell, a place where our patrons and artists feel welcome and well taken care of by our staff who provide real hospitality.” Hopewell Theater Executive Director Sara Scully is shown in front of the theater. Its upcoming season offers a variety of eclectic entertainment. (Photo by Kendra Thatcher)
Roxey Ballet’s “Dracula”Is More Than Just Dance
VAMPIRE ALERT: Roxey Ballet’s “Dracula” is back for several performances in New Hope, Pa., complete with sound and lighting effects accompanying Mark Roxey’s choreography. Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula October 21-30 at the Mill Ballet Event Center, 46 North Sugan Road,...
“Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks” Now at Art @Bainbridge
“LUSITANIA”: This work is featured in “Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks,” on view through November 27 at the Princeton University Art Museum’s Art@Bainbridge gallery on Nassau Street. The Princeton University Art Museum presents “Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks,” an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper that depict contemporary...
Fully Charged
Sustainable Princeton’s eCommuter Fest at the Westminster Choir College parking lot on Friday evening featured electric vehicles and bikes, live entertainment, food vendors, games, and more. Residents and visitors share if they have ever considered owning an electric vehicle in this week’s Town Talk on page 6. (Photo by Jeffrey Tryon)
Revising the Princeton Master Plan Counts on Input from Community
New Jersey Municipal Land Use Law requires each municipality to adopt a master plan. Princeton’s is currently being revisited, and those involved in the process are hoping members of the public will continue to weigh in by taking a new Community Visioning Survey, available at engage.princetonmasterplan.org through October 31.
Stories, Laughs, and Life Lessons Filled Jadwin Gym As PU Held Celebration of Life for Hoops Coach Carril
FOR PETE’S SAKE: Princeton University men’s basketball alums pose together last Friday at Jadwin Gym after a Celebration of Life held in honor of legendary Tiger head coach Pete Carril, who passed away in mid-August at the age of 92. The event drew hundreds of former Princeton players, opposing coaches, past and present Tigers coaches, and members of the community.
Obituaries 10/5/2022
T. Leslie Shear, Jr., a lifelong resident of Princeton, NJ, died after a brief illness on September 28, 2022 at the Princeton Hospital. Leslie was pre-deceased by his wife Ione Mylonas Shear, and survived by his daughters, Julia L. and Alexandra Shear, and grandchild Briar Shear. Leslie was born on...
Tordin Makes History with 1st Goal at New Stadium As Tiger Women’s Soccer Tops Dartmouth 2-0
GRAND OPENING: Princeton University women’s soccer player Pietra Tordin races to goal last Sunday as Princeton hosted Dartmouth in the first game played at the new Roberts Stadium. Freshman forward Tordin made history, scoring the first-ever goal in the stadium with a first half tally. Tordin added an assist in the second half as Princeton prevailed 2-0. The Tigers, now 7-4 overall and 1-1 Ivy League, host Brown on October 8. (Photo by Shelley Szwast, provided courtesy of Princeton Athletics)
PDS Boys’ Soccer Falls 1-0 to Lawrenceville But Takes a Step Forward with Intense Effort
BEST FOOT FORWARD: Princeton Day School boys’ soccer player Todd Devin kicks the ball upfield in a game earlier this season. Sophomore Devin has been a standout in the midfield for the Panthers this fall. PDS, which fell 3-1 to Lawrence High last Monday to fall to 2-6-1, plays at Rutgers Prep on October 6 to open action in the state Prep B tournament and will then play at George School (Pa.) on October 8 and host Hun on October 11. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Sparked By Liggio’s Emergence as Top Scorer, PHS Field Hockey Looking Dominant at 10-0
IN FORM: Princeton High field hockey player Erin Liggio controls the ball in a game earlier this fall. Last Friday, junior standout Liggio tallied two goals and an assist as PHS defeated Hightstown 8-1. The Tigers, who defeated Hopewell Valley 2-0 last Monday to improve to 10-0, plays at Nottingham on October 7 and at Notre Dame on October 10. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Freshman Lygas Making an Immediate Impact As PHS Girls’ Volleyball Gets Off to 10-0 Start
IMMEDIATE IMPACT: Princeton High girls’ volleyball player Naomi Lygas leaps up for the ball in recent action. Freshman outside hitter Lygas has made an immediate impact for PHS as she has 75 kills, tied for team best with senior Sarah Villamil. PHS, which defeated WW/P-North 2-0 (25-11, 25-9) last Monday to improve to 10–0, hosts Northern Burlington on October 6 and Paul VI on October 8 before playing at Lawrenceville on October 10. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
